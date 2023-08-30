'2024 I'll be back': BJP's 'Terminator' Narendra Modi warning for Opposition before Mumbai meet

“The Terminator always win, Narendra Modi will be back in 2024,” read a poster shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The poster shared by BJP on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows PM Modi as a ‘Terminator’.

Terminator is the iconic character portrayed by Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins,” read the caption along with the poster.

Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. pic.twitter.com/IY3fYWMzbL — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2023

The release of poster comes on the eve of Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A's third meeting in Mumbai and is a dig at their attempt to put up a united fight to take on the BJP in the general elections next year.

During his Independence Day 2023 address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence over winning a third term in 2024 Lok Sabha election and said he would present the achievements of his government at the Red Fort next year.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on 15 August, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort”, Modi had said.

The BJP, on 25 August, launched a nationwide ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign to ensure that it secures maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The campaign aims to register new voters including people who have shifted, remove doubtful voters, and correct voter card details.

Under this campaign, BJP workers will carry out door-to-door visits to contact the youth and ensure that eligible voters get enrolled. In each assembly, ‘bogus voters’ will be removed and new voters will be enrolled.

The ‘Voter Chetana Maha Abhiyaan’ campaign will be overseen by BJP's Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

With inputs from agencies