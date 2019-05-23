2019 Lok Sabha election results : Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP Leads at 11:05 AM

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 18,30,801 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,55,870

Male electors: 9,74,931

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Gurgaon was an Assembly constituency of the erstwhile Mahendragarh constituency. In 2008, it was carved out as a separate constituency by bringing together segments from Mahendragarh. Ferozepur Jhirka and Nuh from the old Faridabad constituency, too, were added.

Assembly Constituencies: Bawal (SC), Rewari, Pataudi (SC), Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Punahana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Rao Inderjit Singh from the Congress won the election. He then switched to BJP and won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Gurgaon, too, is a part of the National Capital Region. While Gurgaon is fast growing as an Information Technology hub, the constituency is also home to Mewat, one of Haryana’s poorest areas. Rao Inderjit Singh, who is the sitting MP and son of former chief minister Birendra Singh, stands a good chance of winning this election. He helped set up a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and his demand for an AIIMS in Rewari was recently accepted by the centre.

