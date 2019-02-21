2019 Lok Sabha election: As AIADMK-BJP hold seat-sharing talks, DMDK demands seats 'on par' with PMK

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK-BJP front in Tamil Nadu is busy holding parleys on seat-sharing with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which is demanding no less than the number of seats offered to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), according to several media reports.

This comes after the ruling AIADMK and BJP on Tuesday firmed up their alliance and announced a tie-up with the PMK. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said the PMK will contest seven Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha seat will be allocated to it as well.

The Hindu quoted a DMDK leader as saying party general secretary Vijayakant pitched for not less than 9 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. "The AIADMK has been tactfully planting stories that the DMDK will get only three or four Lok Sabha seats. This is unacceptable to us,” Vijayakant was quoted as saying.

AIADMK and BJP leaders have been in touch with DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh. The New Indian Express reported that the DMDK was particular about getting one Rajya Sabha seat and at least seats "on par" with PMK, but the AIADMK was only ready to increase the seats from two to three. However, the report further added that AIADMK and BJP sources were confident that a decision would be taken soon since BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram on Friday.

BJP's in-charge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal met Vijayakanth at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday. His visit triggered speculations though Goyal claimed his visit was to enquire about the actor-turned-politician's health. "Everything in life is not about alliances and politics. There are some personal human relationships also," he told reporters after the meeting.

Apart from the PMK — which has a strong base in the northern region of Tami Nadu — and the DMDK, the ruling front is also approaching other parties to be a part of their alliance. The AIADMK and BJP are holding these negotiations in a bid to gain an upper hand against the DMK, which is siding with the efforts for a "grand alliance" of the united Opposition front.

With inputs from PTI

