These are bad days for the Indian parliamentary democracy. If you thought our parliamentarians would be wiser after being made to eat the humble pie by Anna Hazare and his team and would behave with some sense of responsibility in Parliament, think again.

The NDA has decided to boycott Home Minister P Chidambaram in the winter session. Its members would not allow Chidambaram to speak in either of the houses unless Prime Minister Manmohan Singh forced him to resign in the 2G spectrum case.

The Congress should be worried. In many ways, the opposition is paying it back in its own coin. It was the same tactic the party employed to corner the NDA when the latter was in power. Congress members boycotted then defence minister George Fernandes and refused to ask him questions for close to three years over the Tehelka expose on defence deals.

It was a sorry sight as Fernandes was left on his feet waiting to reply to questions when none was coming. The Congress refused to acknowledge his presence. Its MPs walked out when he got up to make a statement.

"We only boycotted the minister, never obstructed Parliament, the speaker or the committees," said the party. The NDA is talking in the similar language now. The issue of getting down to serious parliamentary business was never a concern then, it’s not so now.

That the government has to either pass or introduce 30-odd bills — many of them such as the Lokpal Bill, Whistle Blower’s Bill, Mining Bill and Food Security Bill — does not seem to be on the top of the agenda of parties right now. There are hints that the Left and the BJP would bury ideological differences to corner the UPA government. The BJP would back the Left’s adjournment motion on price rise while the latter would support it on the motion on corruption and black money. It’s bad news for the government.

If the government had chosen to break out of the policy paralysis this session and put a stop to that sense of drift, it is likely to be disappointed. With the home minister not in the picture when serious matters are up for discussion, it makes little sense. The developments indicate that the UPA’s bid to kick start the reforms and other processes again would remain a non-starter.

The Congress had started this unhealthy trend. If it is at the receiving end now then it does not deserve any sympathy.

Ironically, this is the same party that was led by Nehru, who could take contrarian views with respect and revise his views. The party surely has gone a long way down after him, aiming for short-term selfish political gains at the cost of decorum in political conduct. But, the irony is that the opposition parties have not decided to get better. They are also partners in reducing politics into an unending tit for tat game.

Who loses if Parliament does not function? It’s the people of the country.

There has been no significant legislative work for more than a year. The last winter session was a wash out over the 2G scandal, the budget session was unproductive too as it folded up early due to assembly elections and the monsoon session was in turmoil due to Anna Hazare’s agitation. If this winter session goes the same way, then it does not augur well for the country. There is little possibility of serious discussion on issues of importance to people across the spectrum — the farmers, the labourers, those in the industry sector and professionals.

The intensity of adversarial politics is hurting the country in a big way. It’s a trap every party has jumped into and find difficult to escape from. Blame the competitiveness of present-day politics for it or the gains from power at stake or the general dip in standard of political civility — it’s a problem that deserves urgent attention from wider society.

The bigger issues of the country cannot be made to suffer because of the narrow interests of politicians and parties.

Is there a solution to it? If it is, it is not in sight. Party-based democracy is surely heading towards a dead end. And, taking country down with it too.