17th Lok Sabha Session: Pralhad Joshi says Centre, Opposition should work together to ensure smooth passage of bills ahead of Union Budget

New Delhi: Ahead of the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that the government and Opposition parties should work together for the welfare of the people.

"As per the mandate, ruling party and Opposition hold a role to play for the country. We have to work together for the welfare of the people and keeping the country's interest in mind. The prime minister has guided us to work together for the nation. We all are making the efforts to achieve the same," Joshi told reporters in New Delhi.

He also urged the Opposition to work with the government to ensure the smooth passage of bills which are to be tabled during the month-long session.

On being asked about the upcoming Union Budget slated to be presented on 5 July, Joshi said, "We will focus on the common people and the poor."

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "It is the first day of the Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The NDA alliance is looking forward to it." During the all-party meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all leaders to keep political differences aside.

The Budget Session, beginning today, would also see the tabling of many important bills. Besides the Triple Talaq bill, others which are likely to be introduced in the Parliament are the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The first two sessions would be entirely devoted to oath-taking of the 542 members of the 17th Lok Sabha. The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar. The election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on 19 June.

Follow LIVE updates on the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha here

A resolution seeking the extension of President's rule in the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 356 is also required to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament by 2 July, 2019.

Ten Ordinances have been promulgated during the inter-session period, which are to be replaced by Acts of Parliament as these shall cease to operate at the expiration of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament, that is, by 1 August, 2019.

As many as 46 Bills have lapsed on the dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha which were at various stages in both the Houses. Some of these important Bills are likely to be revived and brought before Parliament. The Economic Survey of India will be tabled in the House on 4 July by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will present the Union Budget for 2019-20 on 5 July.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.