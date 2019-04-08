11 April Lok Sabha Election 2019: Guide to Phase 1 of polling schedule for states and constituencies

In the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 on 11 April, 20 states and Union Territories, which will include 91 parliamentary constituencies, will vote.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will vote for all its constituencies on 11 April.

The other states — Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — will vote for a few of their seats in the first phase of voting.

In Phase 1, 91 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be in the fray.

The votes will be counted on 23 May

State-wise list of constituencies voting in Phase 1 on 11 April:

Andhra Pradesh

1. Amalapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 1,357,865 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 548,900

Male electors: 565,013

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Ramchandrapuram, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram (SC), Razole (SC), Gannavaram (SC), Kothapetta, Mandapetta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganti Mohanachandra Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the seat in 1999. Indian National Congress’ GV Harsha Kumar won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2004 and 2009. The TDP made a comeback in 2014 when Pandula Ravindra Babu won the General Elections from the seat.

Demographics: Amalapuram will play a key role in the upcoming elections after MP Pandula Ravindra Babu resigned from his seat and party TDP in February this year. He alleged that party and its chief Chandrababu Naidu were biased against him as he was a Dalit. After alleging corruption in TDP, Babu has moved to Jaganmohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). TDP’s candidate for 2019 is G Hareesh Mathur.

2. Anakapalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 1,401,474 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582,294

Male electors: 561,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalle, Pendurthi, Yelamanchili, Payakaraopet (SC), Narsipatnam

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s Ganta Srinivasarao won the seat in 1999. However, Congress held sway over the seat in the next two terms -- Chalapathirao Pappala in 2004 and Sabbam Hari in 2009. The TDP made a comeback with Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in 2014.

Demographics: Situated close to the Vizag Steel Plant, the Anakapalle constituency is an industrial hub and an important urban centre in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This region was considered a Congress stronghold in the beginning until 1984 when the TDP won the seat for the first time. However, with the resignation of sitting MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao from the party, the future of TDP appears bleak. Rao has meanwhile joined the YSRC banner. TDP has nominated Adari Anand.

3. Anantapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 36

Total electors: 1,536,894 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 592,912

Male electors: 612,936

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kalyandurg, Tadpatri, Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Anantapur Urban, Guntakal, Singanamala (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently held by JC Diwakar Reddy of TDP. In 1999, too, Kalava Srinavasulu of TDP held the seat. Congress had won the seat in two consecutive years in between—both 2004 and 2009 elections were won by Anantha Venkata Ramy Reddy.

Demographics: Sitting MP JC Diwakar Reddy has announced that he will not contest elections this year. His son JC Kumar Reddy has got the ticket from TDP. Reddy, if he wins, will be faced with the challenge of breathing life into the constituency’s crippled economic growth. The Anantapuram district is a part of the Red Corridor and has seen little development owing to the Maoist movement.

4. Araku Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,272,340 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 456,802

Male electors: 450,038

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into being in 2008 when Parvathipuram constituency was dissolved and joined with Araku Valley.

Assembly Constituencies: Parvathipuram (SC), Rampachodovaram (ST), Paderu (ST), Palakonda (ST), Salur (ST), Araku Valley (ST), Kurupam (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress' Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla won the seat in 2009. In 2014, the seat was won by Geetha Kothapalli from the YSRC.

Demographics: Home to the Gondi tribe, the constituency also houses the Vizag steel plant and is recognised as an education hub in the state. Almost 73.8 percent of the population of Araku belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 census. The TDP, which has entered the good books of locals by banning bauxite mining in the area, has placed V Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo. Deo has quit the INC. Meanwhile, Geetha Kothapalli resigned from YSRC in 2016 and floated her own party the Jana Jagruthi Party.

5. Bapatla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 1,392,964 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,010

Male electors: 583,921

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. According to the Delimitations of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies order, 2008, this constituency was reserved for SC. Earlier, the seat was not reserved.

Assembly Constituencies: Parchur, Chirala, Repalle, Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Vemuru (SC), Bapatla, Addanki

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s D Rama Naidu was elected MP in the 1999 elections. In 2004 Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari won the election. In the next election, Congress candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. TDP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when candidate Sriram Malyadri won the election.

Demographics: Bapatla includes a part of the coastal city of Guntur, along the Bay of Bengal. Since establishment, Congress has won six times in this constituency. TDP has won five times. The party has decided to field sitting MP Sriram Malyadri from the region in 2019 elections with the hope for a sixth victory for the party.

6. Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 1,451,851 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 597,153

Male electors: 595,000

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nagari (SC), Chittoor, Puthalapattu (SC), Chandragiri, Kuppam, Palamaner, Gangadhara Nellore

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chittoor has been loyal to the TDP over the last four elections. Since 2009, Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region.

Demographics: Chittoor is a TDP stronghold and has been so since 1996. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hails from this district. His party hopes to retain hold over the constituency but is likely to face tough competition from YSRC.

7. Eluru Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 1,427,764 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,189

Male electors: 600,526

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Denduluru, Nuzvid, Eluru, Kaikalur, Polavaram (ST), Unguturu, Chintalapudi (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Eluru voted for Kavuru Samba Siva Rao from the Congress. In 2004, Bolla Bulli Ramaiah from TDP won the seat. However, Rao made a comeback in 2009 but Congress managed to win in 2014 when Venkateswara Rao Magantti got a majority.

Demographics: Eluru constituency covers a part of the West Godavari district and is considered very fertile. Locals depend on an agrarian economy by growing banana, areca nut and sugarcane. TDP has fielded Venkateswara Rao Maganti from the constituency.

8. Guntur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 1,572,016 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 623,668

Male electors: 613,894

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mangalagiri, Guntur East, Tenali, Ponnuru, Prathipaadu (SC), Tadikonda (SC), Guntur West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Yemparala Venkateswara Rao from the Telugu Desam Party won the Eluru constituency in 1999 general elections. Congress’ Rayapati Sambasiva Rao won in the next two elections. In 2014, however, TDP’s Jayadev Galla swung 40 percent of the votes in his favour.

Demographics: Yet another coastal district, Guntur is known for its chilli production. TDP has retained Jayadev Galla, an affluent industrialist, as its candidate for the 2019 General Election. The YSRC, on the other hand may field former TDP politician Modugula Venugopala Reddy or Kilari Rosaiah from Guntur.

9. Hindupur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 1,446,496 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 572,192

Male electors: 598,591

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madakasira (SC), Raptadu, Penukonda, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Puttaparthi, Kadiri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Kristappa Nimmala has been winning the General Elections from this constituency since 2009. Before him, Nizamoddin from the Indian National Congress won the elections in 2004. In 1999, BK Parthasarathi from TDP received 56 percent votes and won the election.

Demographics: While Congress has been the most successful party in this constituency—the grand old party has won nine times in total—TDP has been emerging victorious in the recent past. TDP has decided to field sitting MP Kristappa Nimmala for a hattrick chance. The constituency encompasses areas that are struck by the Naxal movement. The cconomy is heavily dependent on agriculture and textile industry.

10. Kakinada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 1,418,290 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 538,635

Male electors: 555,263

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada City, Tuni, Prathipadu, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Mudragada Padmanabhan was the elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He was defeated by Mallipudi Raju Pallam Mangapatti from the Congress in 2004. Mangapatti won again in 2009 but came a distant third in 2014. In the last election, TDP’s Thotta Narasimham got a majority of 46.76 percent votes.

Demographics: The Kakinada constituency in the East Godavari district is a major producer of rice. While TDP has fielded Ch Suneel, newly launched Jana Sena has announced Marisetty Raghavaiah as its candidate.

11. Kurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 1,481,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 519,253

Male electors: 543,424

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Adoni, Kodumur (SC), Mantralayam, Pattikonda, Alur, Kurnool, Yemmiganur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s K E Krishnamurthy was elected MP from this constituency. He was defeated by Congress party’s Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy in 2004. Reddy was elected again in 2009 but was defeated in 2014 by YSRCP’s Butta Renuka.

Demographics: This constituency has been severely affected by Naxalite activities in the region. The dense jungles in the Nallimalla hills that stretch over Kurnool provide cover to Naxalites. Local authorities claim that the jungles have been cleared out and the rebels are now under control. The TDP has fielded two-time MP from the region Reddy for the 2019 elections.

12. Machilipatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1,369,311 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 569,695

Male electors: 564,406

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pedana, Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Penamaluru, Pamarru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Ambati Brahmanaiah defeated Congress’ Kavuri Samba Siva Rao but was defeated by Congress in 2004. Ramakrishna Badiga won that year with a 51.25 percent majority. In 2009, Badiga was defeated by TDP’s Konakalla Narayana Rao, who won again in 2014.

Demographics: Situated in the Krishna district, the port town of Machilipatnam holds importance in the current election. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has managed to gain points for his party by laying the foundation stone for the proposed deep-water port here. Naidu has promised the people that four berths of the port will be ready by August 2020 and the port will be commissioned by early 2021.

13. Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 1,576,945 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,288

Male electors: 601,303

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Panyam, Nandikotkur (SC), Nandyal, Srisailam, Dhone

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Bhumanagi Reddy emerged victorious by swinging 53.68 percent votes in his favour. In 2004, Congress’ SPY Reddy swung 55.25 percent votes and won the election. In 2009, too, SPY Reddy emerged victorious. In 2014, too, he continued his winning streak but on an YSRC ticket instead of Congress.

Demographics: This constituency encompassing parts of the Kurnool district came to prominence in 1991 after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao won the by-elections by a record-breaking margin. A part of the Red Corridor, Nandyal constituency, too, hasn’t seen much development owing to the Maoist movement.

14. Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 1514861 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 640887

Male electors: 635270

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sattenapalli, Gurajala, Chilakaluripet, Pedakurapadu, Macherla, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a Congress stronghold in the 1999 and 2004 elections. Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy was the Congress candidate in 1999 and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in 2004. In 2009, TDP’s MOdugula Venugopala Reddy won with a thin margin from the Congress candidate. Rayapetta Sambasiva Rao from TDP won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Primarily an agrarian economy, the constituency is known for cultivating paddy, tobacco and cotton. Though Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hasn’t announced a candidate from the region, he has been campaigning in the constituency. TDP, too, hasn’t announced a candidate. The party is likely to choose between Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and Para Lakshmaiah. Rao, a Brahmin, will influence votes from the community but pitching Lakshmaiah will bring in votes from the numerically strong Kamma community.

15. Narasapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 1,325,028 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 546,670

Male electors: 536,507

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tadepalligudem, Narsapuram, Palacole, Achanta, Undi, Tanuku, Bhimavaram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s Venkata Krishnam Raju Uppalapati won from the constituency. He was defeated by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah from Congress in 2004. Congress candidate Kanumuri Bapiraju won in 2009. BJP’s Gokaraju Ganga Raju reclaimed the seat in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency houses the Rs 55,000-crore Polavaram Project. Currently, under construction, it is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the river Godavari. Having promised locals (largely rural) that the project will be completed this year, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hopes to sway votes in the party’s favour.

16. Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 1,421,276 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 574,132

Male electors: 575,432

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nidadavole, Anaparthy, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Kovvur (SC), Rajahmundry City, Gopalapuram (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 BJP’s SBPBK Satyanarayana Rao was elected MP but in 2004 Congress candidate Aruna Kumar Vundavalli emerged victorious. Vundavalli continued to hold sway in 2009 elections. In 2014, TDP’s Murali Mohan won the election.

Demographics: BJP is trying to regain the confidence of voters with party heavyweight Amit Shah holding rally in the constituency in February. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, too, visited the constituency in February. Meanwhile, Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan will celebrate the party’s fifth anniversary by holding a massive public meeting in this constituency.

17. Srikakulam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 1,413,726 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 543,763

Male electors: 503,114

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tekkali, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Ichchapuram, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta

Results in last 4 elections: Yerranaidu Kinjarapu from TDP held sway on the constituency since 1996 elections till 2009 when Congress candidate Kruparani Killi won. TDP came to power again in 2014 with Yerranaidu’s son Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s win.

Demographics: Sharing a border with Odisha, this constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Turpu Kapu caste. In 2019, the TDP will continue with the candidature of K Rammohan Naidu.

18. Vijayawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 1,564,511 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 589,998

Male electors: 599,506

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mylavaram, Vijayawada East, Nandigama (SC), Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West, Jaggayyapeta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Gadde Ramamohan won the election in 1999. In 2004 and 2009, Congress candidate Rajagopal Lagadapati came to power. Kesineni Srinivas from TDP won with 49.59 percent votes in 2014.

Demographics: The city of Vijayawada is the third-largest in Andhra Pradesh and has a metropolitan population of 1,048,240, according to the 2011 census. Sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas will contest again in 2019 with TDP ticket.

19. Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 1,723,011 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 576,946

Male electors: 583,232

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Srungavarapukota, Bheemili, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s MVVS Murthy won in 1999. Congress took over in 2004 when Janardhana Reddy Nedurumalli won. In 2009, too, Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari was elected. In 2014, however, BJP candidate Haribabu Kambhampati emerged as the winner.

Demographics: The port town has a population of 4,288,113 and depends on an industrial economy. This year the railway ministry approved the creation of a new railway zone called the South Coast Railway, ensuring several points in favour of TDP. The TDP had demanded the creation of a special zone.

20. Vizianagaram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,403,736 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 564,891

Male electors: 554,616

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bobbili constituency was dissolved and the area was merged with Vizianagaram to create a new constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Bobbili, Rajam (SC), Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram, Etcherla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi won the elections in the first election of the constituency in 2009. However, she was a distant third in the 2014 elections as TDP candidate Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati won.

Demographics: The Vizianagaram district has a population of 2,342,868 as per the 2011 census data. The region has an agrarian economy. And was recognised as an economically backward region in 2006.

21. Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 1,550,440 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 606195

Male electors: 583,320

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Pulivendla, Jammalamadugu, Badvel (SC), Kadapa, Mydukur, Proddatur, Kamalapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was a stronghold of Congress till 2011. Brother of former chief minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy was the MP here from 1999 to 2004. His nephew YS Jaganmohan Reddy won in 2009. In 2011, re-elections were held and Jaganmohan Reddy represented his new party YSRC. He won with a margin of 67.15 percent. In 2014 YSRC candidate Avinash Reddy won the election.

Demographics: A part of Rayalaseema region, this constituency will be the focal point in 2019 elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRC has fortified its presence in the region over the past three elections. But TDP plans to make inroads and has pitched senior politician Adinarayana Reddy.

22. Nellore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 1,606,126 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 590,606

Male electors: 589,353

Reserved: No

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Kavali, Atmakur, Kovur, Udayagiri, Kandukur, Nellore City, Nellore Rural

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Vukkala Rajeswaramma from TDP won the election. In 2004 Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy, who was a Congress candidate in 2009, was elected. He moved to YSRC in 2012 and managed to win again in the re-election. He was elected MP again in 2014 and held office until June 2018. The seat is currently vacant.

Demographics: Nellore city has a population of 499,576. It also has a 12,000-acre Special Economic Zone. The constituency is a YSRC stronghold.

23. Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 1,470,212 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,889

Male electors: 597,957

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Darsi, Ongole, Yerragondapalem (SC), Giddalur, Kanigiri, Kondapi (SC), Markapuram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy was elected MP. In 2004, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy from Congress won the election and continued his feat in 2009 as well. He was defeated by YSRCP’s YV Subba Reddy in 2014 by a thin margin.

Demographics: Ongole constituency is inclusive of the Ongole district which has a population of 3,059,423, according to the 2011 census records. It is spread over an area of 17,626 sq km. Both YSRC and TDP workers have been clashing in the run-up to the elections.

24. Rajampet Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 1,487,791 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 582836

Male electors: 570991

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kodur (SC), Rayachoti, Rajampet, Pileru, Punganur, Thamballapalle, Madanapalle

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP leader Gunipati Ramaiah won with a 48.76 percent majority. Congress’ Sai Prathap Annayyagiri held the position for two consecutive terms after that. In 2014, Sai was a distant third runner up and YSRC’s PV Midhun Reddy won the election.

Demographics: Located next to the temple town of Tirupati, the Rajampet constituency falls in the Rayalaseema region. The region is, however, inflicted with Maoists. In the 2014 elections, the TDP had given Rajampet seat to BJP as part of its alliance plan.

25. Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,574,161 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 605328

Male electors: 602087

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvepalli, Gudur (SC), Sullurpeta (SC), Satyavedu (SC), Tirupati, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Nandipaku Venkataswamy defeated Congress by a thin margin and won in the 1999 election. Chinta Mohan, a Congress candidate, won the elections in 2004 and 2009. He was defeated by YSRC candidate Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has a population of 5,40,000, according to the 2011 census of India. In February Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the smart city project. The move comes ahead of the upcoming polls and is likely to sway votes.

Arunachal Pradesh

1. Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 3,01,173 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,47,025

Male electors: 1,54,148

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tuting Yingkiong, Pangin, Nari-Koyu, Pasighat West, Pasighat East, Mebo, Mariyang-Geku, Anini, Dambuk, Roing, Tezu, Hayuliang, Chowkam, Namsai, Lekang, Bordumsa-Diyum, Miao, Nampong, Changlang South, Changlang North, Namsang, Khonsa East, Khonsa West, Borduria-Bagapani, Kanubari, Longding-Pumao, Pongchou-Wakka.

Results in last four elections: The Congress has won seven out of the 11 times in this constituency. In the 1999 elections, Wangcha Rajkumar won the seat on the Congress platform before losing to BJP’s Tapir Gao. However, in the 2009 and 2014 elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress party won the seat.

Demographics: At least two-thirds of the population belong to the tribal communities, with the rest being migrants from other parts of India. While people belonging to the Adi people dominate the Upper Siang and East Siang district, the Upper Dibang Valley and Anjaw district is majorly populated by Mishmi people. Moreover, the Zekhring tribe is found in parts of Lohit and Anjaw district. Some of the districts coming under this constituency rank among the least populated in India.

2. Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 4,46,515 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,27,181

Male electors: 2,19,334

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Lumla, Tawang, Mukto, Dirang, Kalaktang, Thrizino-Buragaon, Bomdila, Bameng, Chayangtajo, Seppa East, Seppa West, Pakke-Kasang, Itanagar, Doimukh, Sagalee, Yachuli, Ziro-Hapoli, Palin, Nyapin, Tali, Koloriang, Nacho, Taliha, Daporijo, Raga, Damporijo, Liromoba, Likabali, Basar, Along West, Along East, Rumgong, Mechuka

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Jarbom Gamlin won the seat on a Congress ticket. Takam Sanjoy won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2009. In the 2004 and 2014 elections, the incumbent MoS Home Affairs, Khiren Rijiju won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Nyishi community, which is the largest tribe in the state. The community reportedly constitutes one-third of the total electorate of the Lok Sabha constituency. They together with a large number of non-tribal immigrants from other parts of India can swing the election in favour of any candidate. The most populated district in Arunachal Pradesh – Papam Pare – and the state capital Itanagar are located within this constituency.

Assam

1. Tezpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 12,59,568 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,54,866

Female electors: 6,04,702

Assembly Constituencies: Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali,Gohpur, Bihpuria

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Prasad Sarmah of the BJP is the sitting MP from Tezpur. In the 2009 elections, Joseph Toppo of the AGP won the seat while Moni Kumar Subah of the Congress scored an electoral hat trick between 1998 and 2004.

Demographics: The Gorkha population are found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. In fact, the constituency has elected Gorkha MPs five times in the last 25 years, including the incumbent. The constituency is largely rural, with just 9 percent of the population living in urban areas, as per one report. Tea workers are also a notable vote bank in this constituency.

2. Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,57,865 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,785

Female electors: 7,05,080

Assembly Constituencies: Golaghat, Dergaon (SC), Bokakhat, Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor, Sarupathar, Khumtai

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Congress party stronghold, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, his son Gaurav, and brother Dip Gogoi have been elected from this constituency since 1998.

Demographics: Muslims are the single biggest dominating factor in Kaliabhor Lok Sabha constituency. With over 30 percent of the electorate being Muslim, there was even speculations of a possible alliance with AIUDF – the Muslim-dominant party in Assam.

3. Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,234,448 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,34,236

Female electors: 6,00,212

Assembly Constituencies: Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Sibsagar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Late Congress leader Bijoy Krishna Handique was the longest serving MP from Jorhat. He represented the Jorhat in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2014, when he was defeated by BJP’s Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa.

Demographics: Unlike in other parts of Assam, Muslims are not a significant factor in Jorhat. Instead, tea workers, who have traditionally backed the Congress, are a decisive factor in the electorate landscape of Jorhat.

4. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 11,24,305 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,79,657

Female electors: 5,44,648

Assembly Constituencies: Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkaria, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Barring one term, Paban Singh Ghatowar represented this constituency between 1991 and 2014. However, Sarbananda Sonowal, who was then an AGP leader, represented the constituency between 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 elections, Rameshwar Teli of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Dibrugarh is the centre of tea politics in Assam, with tea workers constituting more than 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency. In fact, Ghatowar himself comes from the tea tribe – communities which were brought in to work in estates in Assam.

5. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 14,30,994 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,35,263

Female electors: 6,95,731

Assembly Constituencies: Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chabua, Doom Dooma, Sadiya

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is currently in the BJP’s kitty. Former Congress minister Ranee Narah won the seat in 1998, 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2009 elections, Arun Kumar Sarmah of the AGP won the seat. In the 2014 polls, BJP’s Sarbananda Sonowal won the seat defeating Narah by a huge margin. He vacated the seat in 2016 to take over as Chief Minister of Assam.

Demography: The Ahom community as well as the Mishing tribe, one of the largest tribes in the North East, who also inhabit parts of Arunachal Pradesh, are the main electorates in the constituency. Tea workers are also a sizeable section of the electorate in Lakhimpur.

Bihar

1. Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 37

Total electors: 15,36,153

Female electors: 7,10,579

Male electors: 8,25,574

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Konch Assembly seat was dissolved and made part of a new Assembly segment, Tikari in 2008. Imamganj Assembly seat was also added in 2008. Kutumba Assembly segment was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad, Rafiganj, Gurua, Imamganj (SC), Tikari.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: From 1999 to 2009, Congress controlled the seat but in 2009, Sushil Kumar Singh of the JD(U) defeated RJD’s Shakil Ahmed Khan. Singh won the seat again in 2014 on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: A Naxal-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Aurangabad and Gaya districts. The constituency has a sizeable Rajput and Muslim population, who together form at least 20 percent of the population. Aurangabad district also receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

2. Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,00,751

Female electors: 7,09,883

Male electors: 7,90,868

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Sherghati Assembly seat was created in 2008 while Fatehpur segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sherghati, Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramji Manjhi won the seat in 1999 but in 2004, RJD’s Rajesh Kumar Manjhi came to power. Since 2009, the seat has been with BJP’s Hari Manjhi.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Gaya district. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme and has a population of 13,34,351 SC members in the district. The district is also part of the Red Corridor.

3. Nawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 16,75,789

Female electors: 7,88,739

Male electors: 8,87,050

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Assembly constituencies: Barbigha, Rajauli (SC), Hisua, Nawada, Gobindpur, Warsaliganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has dominated the constituencies in three elections including the 2014 polls where BJP leader Giriraj Singh defeated RJD’s Raj Ballab Prasad by more than 14,000 votes. The only time RJD won the seat is in 2004.

Demographics: It covers parts of Sheikhpura district and the entire Nawada district. It is known for sugarcane farming in the region. Nawada district has a population of 22,19,146 people, of which 88.5 percent are Hindus. It also receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Jamui Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 15,50,936

Female electors: 7,22,530

Male electors: 8,28,406

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier de-reserved prior to 2008. Jhajha and Chakai seats were added from Banka Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Tarapur, Sheikhpura, Sikandra (SC), Jamui, Jhajha, Chakai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Bhudeo Choudhary became the MP in 2009. In 2014, LJP’s Chirag Kumar Paswan defeated RJD rival Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar by more than 85,000 votes.

Demographics: A reserved constituency, Jamui has an influential Rajput and Khushwaha population which can determine the fate of many candidates. The constituency also has a significant Dalit and Mahadalit voters. Voters belonging to Das community are also found in sizeable numbers. Notably, Jamui is part of the Red Corridor in Bihar.

Chhattisgarh

1. Bastar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 12,98,083 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,65,237

Male electors: 6,32,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Until 1999, Bastar was a reserved constituency in Madhya Pradesh. After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, it became a part of the state. In 2008, Bhanpuri and Keslur Assembly constituencies were removed and Naranpur and Bastar were added into the Bastar constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondagaon, Narayanpur(ST), Bastar(ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakote(ST), Dantewada(ST), Bijapur(ST), Konta(ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh, the Bastar constituency was held by BJP candidate Baliram Kashyap. He continued to hold sway over the constituency even after the state of Chhattisgarh was formed. He was re-elected MP in 2004 and 2009. After his death in 2011, his son Dinesh was elected MP in the by-elections. Dinesh was re-elected in the 2014 General Elections.

Demographics: There are 14,13,199 people living in Bastar, according to Census 2011 data. Almost 70 percent of the total population in Bastar come are from tribal communities such as Gond, Maria, Muriya, Bhatra, Halba, Dhruva community. Rich in iron-one, mining is one of the major activities in the region. In 2008 Tata Steel had acquired land for setting a 5.5 million tonne steel factory. However, following protests, in 2016, Tata Steel withdrew from the project. In December 2018, the newly appointed Congress government started the process for returning the land to tribals. In February this year, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi handed over ownership certificates to people. This is likely to sway votes in favour of Congress in the Maoist-affected constituency which has otherwise remained loyal to the BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,89,120 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,66,460

Male electors: 6,22,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Gurez, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Pattan

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKN candidate Abdul Rasheed Shaheen was elected MP from this constituency. Shaheen beat the PDP candidate in the 2004 elections and won a majority. Sharief Ud Din Shariq from JKN won the election in 2009. PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Located in north Kashmir, Baramulla is home to 10,08,039 people, 80 percent of whom live in rural areas. So far 10 candidates, including those from national parties like BJP and Congress, have filed their nominations from here. While the saffron party has fielded Mohammad Maqbool War, Congress has nominated Farooq Ahmad Mir.

2. Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 18,10,449 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,63,317

Male electors: 9,47,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu East, Jammu West, Bishnah, Ranbirsingh Pura, Suchet Garh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri, Kala kote, Surankote, Mendhar, Poonch Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Vishnu Dutt Sarma was elected MP from this constituency. In 2004, the seat went to Madan Lal Sharma from Congress who beat Nirmal Singh from BJP by merely 17,000 votes. Sharma was re-elected in 2009. BJP’s Jugal Kishore won the election in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency consists of four border districts-- Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch. According to Census 2011, Jammu has a population of 15,29,958. Residents, particularly of the border areas, often suffer shelling and firing. It is one of the more developed constituencies of the state with 50 percent of the population living in urban areas. Almost 25 percent of the population belong to the scheduled castes.

Maharashtra

1. Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 15,64,553

Female electors: 7,47,039

Male electors: 8,17,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Teosa Assembly segment was moved to Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Morshi Assembly segment was added from Ramtek parliamentary constituency. Chandur and Pulgaon Assembly seats were dissolved. Dhamangaon Railway and Deoli were newly created Assembly seats.

Assembly constituencies: Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Wardha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Prabha Rao of the Congress won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Suresh Ganapat Waghmare grabbed the seat but lost it to Congress leader Datta Raghobhaji Meghe in 2009. In 2014, BJP’s Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas defeated Congress leader Sagar Dattatraya Meghe.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Amravati and Wardha districts. Part of the Vidarbha region, it has seen a high number of farmer suicides in the last few years. Wardha district has a population of 13,00,774 people of which Hindus comprise 10.57 lakh people.

2. Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency:

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,77,245

Female electors: 7,90,088

Male electors: 8,87,157

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier. Morshi Assembly segment was moved to Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Kamleshwar Assembly segment was dissolved and Kamthi segment was added from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred (SC), Kamthi, Ramtek

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold. Subodh Mohite was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Congress’ Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik came to power in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nagpur district. Located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the district has a population of 46,53,171 as per Census 2011. It has a sex ratio of 948 per 1000 males. Its SC population stands at 8,67,713 people.

3. Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 19,00,787

Female electors: 9,20,792

Male electors: 9,79,995

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kamthi Assembly segment was moved to Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur South West Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West, Nagpur North (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Traditionally, it is a Congress stronghold. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar was the MP till 2014 when senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari unseated the former by more than 2 lakh votes.

Demographics: It spread across parts of Nagpur district too. Nagpur city has a population of 24,05,421. The district’s average literacy rate is 89.52 percent. Out of the total district population, 68.3 percent lives in urban regions of the district.

4. Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 16,56,284

Female electors: 8,14,842

Male electors: 8,41,442

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Sakoli Assembly segment was added from Chimur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved due to delimitation. Bhandara, Tumsar, Tirora and Gondia Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bhandara Lok Sabha constituency

Assembly constituencies: Tumsar, Bhandara (SC), Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon (SC), Tirora, Gondia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Chunnilalbhau Thakur and Patle Shishupal Natthu of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel got the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole in 2014.

Demographics: The Kunbi community is the most prominent in this constituency, as it has about 3 lakh voters. The second most powerful is the Powar community with about 2.5 lakh votes. Dalits contribute about 1.75 lakh votes, followed by tribals, Kohalis and fishermen. The Teli community also has 2.5 lakh voters.

5. Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,69,767

Female electors: 7,15,840

Male electors: 7,53,927

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. It was earlier known as Chimur Lok Sabha constituency prior to delimitation. Amgaon Assembly segments (part of Bhandara Lok Sabha seat) was added in 2008. Armori, Bramhapuri and Chimur segments were added from the Chimur parliamentary seat while Gadchiroli was added from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Amgaon (ST), Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST), Bramhapuri, Chimur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Marotrao Sainuji Kowase won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ashok Mahadeorao Nete won in 2014.

Demographics: A tribal dominated constituency, it is also affected by Naxal violence. The constituency is spread across Gondiya, Gadchiroli and parts of Chandrapur district. All the three districts have a significant population of tribals, with Gadchiroli topping, where two-fifth of the population belong to Scheduled Tribes.

6. Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,93,690

Female electors: 8,32,591

Male electors: 9,21,099

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Gadchiroli Assembly segment was removed in 2008. Wani Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, Arni (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It's is a BJP stronghold as Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has been the MP since 2004. Prior to that, Nareshkumar Chunnalal Puglia was the Congress MP from the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts. Part of Vidarbha, Yavatmal district has a high rate of farmer suicides. It has a population of 27,72,348. The region receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

7. Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,43,498

Female electors: 8,27,449

Male electors: 9,16,049

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency was merged with Washim Lok Sabha seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Washim (SC), Karanja, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Pusad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shiv Sena has won the elections since 2009. Bhavana Gawali Patil has been the MP in 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across Washim and Yavatmal districts. Washim district has a population of 11,97,160. Though a Hindu-majority district, it has a sizeable Muslim and Buddhist population as well. It has an SC population of 2,29,462, as per Census 2011 figures.

Manipur

1. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 9,18,966

Female electors: 4,64,657

Male electors: 4,54,309

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabagai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Saikul (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), Nungba (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), Singhat (ST)

Results in last four elections: In the 1999 elections, Holkhomang Haokip of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat. Mani Charenamei, an Independent candidate, won the seat in 2004. Congress candidate Thansgo Baite won the seat consecutively in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is dominated by three communities -– the Nagas, Kukis as well as the Meiteis. The Meiteis are dominant in the eight Assembly segments from the Manipur valley which are part of this constituency. The Nagas are the dominant tribe in districts like Ukhrul, Chandel and Tamenglong districts. The Kukis, on the other hand, are the dominant tribe in Churachandpur district and parts of Senapati district.

Meghalaya

1. Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 9,79,521 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,978

Male electors: 4,79,543

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Mowkaiaw, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Umsning, Mawryngkneng and other Assembly constituencies were added. Shillong was divided into North, South, West, East Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, Nongthymmai, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Shella, Pynursla, Sohra, Mawkynrew, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Ranikor, Mawkyrwat

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Paty Ripple Kyndiah was elected as the MP. Kyndiah won again in 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Vincent H Pala became the MP. Vincent repeated his victory in 2014 elections when he won by a majority of 40,379 votes.

Demographics: The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong city is home to 1,43,229 people, according to the Census 2011. The constituency is, however, spread across 36 Assembly constituencies. Most of the population belongs to the Khasi tribe and 46.49 percent practice Christianity. A total of 41.95 percent practice Hinduism. Incumbent Vincent Pala faces Jemino Mawtoh of the United Democratic Party in the election.

2. Tura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,86,299 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,89,209

Male electors: 2,97,090

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were redefined to exclude Rongrenggiri, Mendipathar and Rongchugiri Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Kharkutta, Mendipathar, Resubelpara, Bajengdoba, Songsak, Rongjeng, William Nagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikila, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Purno Agitok Sangma won the election in 1999 and 2004. In 2009 Agatha K Sangma won the election. A founding member of NCP, Purno Agitok Sangma later founded the National People’s Party and was elected MP from Tura in 2014. The seat has been vacant since Purno’s death in 2016.

Demographics: The West Garo Hills is home to 6,43,291 people. Former chief minister Purno Agitok Sangma’s daughter Agatha, who had won the seat in 2009 on NCP ticket, is running for MP from the constituency.

Mizoram

1. Mizoram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,97,867 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 3,55,361

Male electors: 3,42,506

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed to include segments such as Hachhek, Dampa, Serlui and Tuivawl. The Aizawl North, south and west constituencies were divided into three each.

Assembly Constituencies: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit, Tuirial, Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North – i, Aizawl North – ii, Aizawl North-iii, Aizawl East – i, Aizawl East ii, Aizawl West i, Aizawl West ii, Aizawl West iii, Aizawl South i, Aizawl South ii, Aizawl South-iii, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Champhai South, East tuipui, Serchhip, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Thorang, West tuipui, Tuichawng, Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Saiha, Palak

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Vanlalzawma fought as an independent candidate and won the election. In 2004, he fought with a ticket from the Mizo National Front and won the election. In 2009, CL Ruala from Congress was elected MP. He continues to hold the seat after winning in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: As per data from census 2011, Mizoram has a population of 10,97,206 people and 87.16 percent of them practice Christianity and 8.5 percent practice Buddhism. Around 94 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. While Congress candidate CL Ruala is the sitting MP, the party has formed an alliance with regional party Zoram Peoples’ Movement for the upcoming elections.

Nagaland

Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 12,09,613 (latest figures)

Female electors: 5,96,134

Male electors: 6,13,479

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: All 60 Assembly constituencies that comprise the state Vidhan Sabha. All seats are reserved for the STs except the Dimapur-I seat.

Results in last four elections: In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, K Asungba Sangtam won the seat fighting on an Indian National Congress ticket. The 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections were won by W Wangyuh Konyak, CM Chang and Neiphiu Rio respectively. All three fought the election as candidates of the Naga People’s Front.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, 90 percent of the population belongs to the Naga tribes. Nagaland is also one of the three northeastern states that have a Christian majority. Reports suggest that the Baptist Church in Nagaland is said to have immense influence in the state. For example, in the last Assembly election, NBCC, the influential Church body wrote letters to all political parties to not compromise on religion in the name of development and for political gains.

Odisha

Kalahandi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 14,74,135 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,694

Female Electors: 7,23,441

Assembly Constituencies: Nuapada, Khariar, Lanjigarh (ST), Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna (SC), Narla

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bikram Keshari Deo won the seat thrice in a row between 1998 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, Bhakta Charan Das of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, he lost the seat to Arka Keshari Deo of the BJD by over 60,000 votes.

Demography: The constituency, which covers the district of Kalahandi, earned notoriety for the term “Kalahandi syndrome”. In fact, a 2008 report put this Lok Sabha constituency in the bottom five for socio-economic and infrastructural development. As per the 2011 Census, Schedule Caste (SC) constitutes 18.2 percent while Schedule Tribe (ST) were 28.5 percent of total population in Kalahandi district.

2. Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 12,97,210 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,45,875

Female Electors: 6,51,335

Assembly Constituencies: Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Kotpad, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Jharigam Vidhan Sabha seat came into the existence while Kodinga Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2014 elections, Balbhadra Majhi of the BJD won the seat. He defeated Pradeep Kumar Manjhi who had represented the seat between 2009 and 2014. Between 1999 and 2009, BJP’s Parsuram Majhi held the seat.

Demography: Part of Southern Odisha, Telugu voters play a significant role in at least two of the seven constituencies in Nabarangpur. It is a tribally dominated constituency, with over half of the electorate belonging to over 10 tribes.

3. Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 13,34,268 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,80,089

Female Electors: 6,54,179

Assembly Constituencies: Chatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Mohana and Parlakhemundi.

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Chatrapur and Mohana became reserved constituencies after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Anadi Charan Sahu won the seat as a BJP candidate. In 2004, Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is held by BJD’s Siddhanta Mahapatra, an actor-turned-politician.

Demography: Bordering Andhra Pradesh, Berhampur is the nerve-centre of Telugu community, which forms 30 to 40 percent of the electorate here. This is evident by the fact it has elected Telugu-speaking candidates in many elections, most notably in 1996, when it elected former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

4. Koraput Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 13,00,437 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,29,268

Female Electors: 6,71,169

Assembly Constituencies: Gunupur, Bissam-Cuttack, Rayagada, Lakshmipur, Pottangi, Koraput, Jeypore

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Giridhar Gamang, the former chief minister, won multiple elections from this constituency. In the 1999 elections, his wife Hema Gamang won the seat as a Congress candidate. In 2009, the former chief minister lost to Jayaram Pangi of the BJD. In the last election, Jhina Hikaka of the BJD defeated Gamang by a margin of 19,000 votes.

Demography: Rich in mineral resources, Koraput is a tribal dominated constituency in Odisha. Over 50 percent of the population is tribal. However, it suffers from resource curse, evident by the fact that it is one of the 250 economically backward districts in India. It also has a literacy rate of only about 50 percent, as per the 2011 Census.

Sikkim

1. Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 3,70,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,79,650

Male electors: 1,90,415

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the limits of this constituency were changed. The 32 Assembly segments were redefined. Yoksam and Tashiding Assembly constituencies were joined to form one, as were Chakung and Soreong; and Martam and Rumtek. With the exception of five assembly constituencies—Richenpong, Melli, Rhenock, Gangtok and Sangha—the rest were either dissolved or joined with new regions.

Assembly Constituencies: Yoksam-tashiding, Yangthang, Maneybung-dentam, Gyalshing-barnyak, Rinchenpong, Daramdin, Soreong-chakung, Salghari-zoom, Barfung, Poklok-kamrang, Namchi-singhithang, Melli, Namthang-rateypani, Temi-namphing, Rangang-yangang, Tumen-lingi, Khamdong-singtam, West pendam, Rhenock, Chujachen, Gnathang-machong, Namcheybung, Shyari, Martam-rumtek, Upper tadong, Arithang, Gangtok, Upper burtuk, Kabi lungchuk, Djongu, Lachen mangan, Sangha

Results in last 4 elections: In 1999, Bhim PD Dahal won the election with a ticket from the SDF. Nakul Das Rai of SDF won the majority again in 2004 election. In 2009, Prem Das Rai, also from SDF, was elected MP from Sikkim. Prem was re-elected in 2014 when he won by a margin of over 41,000 votes.

Demographics: According to the Census of 2011, there are 6,10,577 people living in Sikkim. Almost 58 percent of these people are Hindus and with 27 percent, Buddhists form a sizeable part of the population. Only 25 percent of the total population lives in urban areas. Tourism, horticulture and agriculture form the backbone of the state’s economy. The constituency has remained loyal to SDF.

Telangana

1. Adilabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,386,282 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,25,482

Male electors: 5,18,481

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No.

Assembly Constituencies: Sirpur, Nirmal, Adilabad, Khanapur (ST), Asifabad (ST), Boath (ST), Mudhole

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Samudrala Venugopal Chary won the election in 1999. He was defeated by Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Madhusudan Reddy Takala in 2004. However, in the 2008 by-elections Reddy fared a distant third. Congress party’s Allola Indrakaran Reddy won with a 41.72 per cent majority followed by Chary. In 2009 TDP regained the seat when party candidate Ramesh Rathod won. In 2014, however, the seat went to Godam Nagesh from TRS.

Demographics: According to the census 2011, the Adilabad district has a population of 708,972. Crippled by Maoist insurgencies, the district is one of the nine backward districts receiving government aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Gonds are a dominant tribal group in Adilabad district (Census data shows the presence of 297,846 Gonds in Telangana). Pardhans, a tribe the size of 24,776 according to 2011 Census, are found here, too.

2. Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,492,240 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,88,076

Male electors: 6,20,408

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation commission order.

Assembly Constituencies: Ibrahimpatnam, Thungathurthi (SC), Munugode, Nakrekal (SC), Bhongir, Jangaon, Alair

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the first year of the constituency’s existence, Congress held sway as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy won 44.7 percent majority votes in the 2009 election. In 2014, however, Burra Narsaiah of TRS defeated Reddy by around 30,500 votes.

Demographics: Situated in the Nalgonda district, this constituency includes the Bhongir town. The Nalgonda district has a population of 1,618,416, according to the 2011 Census. It is one of the districts that actively participated in the Telangana movement seeking job opportunities and better budgetary allocation.

3. Chelvella Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 2,185,164 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,17,108

Male electors: 6,95,012

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Pargi, Vicarabad (SC), Tandur, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, Serilingampally, Chevella (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party candidate Jaipal Reddy won the election in 2009. In 2014, Congress lost the seat to TRS’ Konda Visweswara Reddy who has since resigned. In 2018, Reddy left TRS and joined Congress.

Demographics: Encompassing the Ranga Reddy district and parts of the Hyderabad district, Chelvella has a population of 5,296,396, according to the 2011 census. However, it is also one of the districts receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 1,823,217 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,45,415

Male electors: 5,25,811

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were delimited in 2008 and included in neighbouring constituencies of Chelvalli, Malkajgiri, Medak and Secunderabad.

Assembly Constituencies: Karwan, Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Goshamahal, Yakutpura, Charminar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a AIMIM bastion. The party has won all Lok Sabha elections since 1999. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the seat in 1999 and Asaduddin Owaisi since 2004 till date.

Demographics: A bastion of the AIMIM since 1984, Hyderabad is largely an urban constituency, with an overwhelming minority population. According to a 2014 estimate, minorities, chiefly Muslims, constitute 65 percent of the electorate in Hyderabad.

5. Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,550,810 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,69,382

Male electors: 5,50,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Husnabad, Huzurabad, Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar, Manakondur (SC), Vemulawada, Sircilla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao won the election in 1999. He was defeated by TRS candidate KCR in 2004 elections. In the 2009 election, TRS was defeated by Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. TRS came back to power in 2014 when Boianapalli Vinod Kumar swooped 44.93 percent votes.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census data, the Karimnagar district has a population of 1,005,711. Once his own constituency, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is confident of his party’s win here. However, BJP supremo Amit Shah recently visited the constituency as part of the party’s strategy for the state.

6. Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,440,267 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,92,349

Male electors: 5,86,887

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhira (SC), Aswaraopeta (ST), Kothagudem, Sathupalle (SC), Khammam, Palair, Wyra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury was elected MP from the constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. Tides turned in 2009 with the election of Nama Nageswara Rao from TDP. Rao was defeated in the 2014 election by YSRC’s Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Demographics: Approximately 1,401,639 people reside in the Khammam district, as per census 2011. Of this, 1,084,811 reside in rural areas. Hindus are a majority in the constituency. It is also home to the Koya tribes (As per the 2011 Census, 486,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Coal mining and agriculture form the backbone of this constituency’s economy. Khammam district has also been identified as economically backward and received aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. This was YSRC’s only saving grace in the 2014 elections.

7. Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,387,288 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,60406

Male electors: 5,60443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bhadrachalam constituency was dissolved and attached as an Assembly segment to the newly formed Mahabubabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Yellandu (ST), Dornakal (ST), Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), Narsampet

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Balram Naik from Congress won the seat but he was defeated by TRS candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik in 2014.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census figures, the Mahabubabad district has a population of 774,549. Most of these people are from rural areas (85.42 per cent of the population). The constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (36.43 percent).

8. Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 1,418,668 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,99,391

Male electors: 5,09,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Shadnagar, Makthal, Devarkadra, Narayanpet, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Kodangal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, AP Jitender Reddy from the BJP won a majority. Subsequently, Congress’ D Vittal Rao won the election in 2004. In 2009, KCR defeated Rao with a majority of 39.56 percent. By 2014, AP Jitender Reddy had quit BJP and joined KCR’s TRS. Reddy won the election in 2014 with a TRS ticket.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, the Mahbubnagar district has 1,486,777 people living in it. Mahabubnagar residents were deeply involved in the Telangana movement. The TRS has pitched AP Jitender Reddy from the constituency and is riding high on the Telangana sentiment among voters. Reddy, who introduced a bill for the protection of human rights defenders, may continue to be a favourite.

9. Medak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,536,166 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83040

Male electors: 6,05,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Siddipet constituency was dissolved. The constituency, which was reserved for SC category, was attached to Medak as part of the demilitation process that year.

Assembly Constituencies: Sangareddy, Siddipet, Gajwel, Narsapur, Patancheru, Medak, Dubbak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Narendra was the MP from this constituency from 1999 to 2009. Interestingly, he had fought on a BJP ticket in 1999 but had switched to TRS in 2004 election. TRS continued to hold sway over the region in 2009 with actress M Vijaya Shanthi winning the election. The winning streak for TRS continued in 2014 when KCR won during the General Election and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election.

Demographics: A part of the erstwhile Nizam princely state, this district is a TRS bastion. A total of 767,428 people reside in the Medak district, as per 2011 Census data. After three consecutive successes to the TRS’s credit, KCR had resigned from this constituency in 2014 to become the chief minister of Telangana. But voters remained loyal to the party in the by-elections as well. Neither BJP nor Congress nor TDP have been able to make inroads into the constituency.

10. Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,477,305 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,37,781

Male electors: 5,69,056

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Achampet (SC), Alampur (SC), Gadwal, Wanaparthy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Manda Jagannath from the TDP was the MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, too, Jagannath was elected MP but on a Congress Party ticket. By 2014, Jagannath had defected to the TRS but was defeated by Congress candidate Nandi Yellaiah.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, around 861,766 people reside in Nagarkurnool district. Of this population, 90 percent is rural. This constituency is one of the only two constituencies held by Congress. With infighting within the Congress over candidate selection, TRS president KT Rama Rao is hopeful of a win for his party.

11. Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,494,343 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83,448

Male electors: 5,97,237

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The independent constituency of Miryalguda was included in the constituency of Nalgonda as an Assembly segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Devarakonda (ST), Kodad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Gutha Sukender Reddy from TDP was elected MP. In 2004, however, Communist Party of India (CPI) made an inroad into the constituency. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy defeated the BJP candidate with a majority of 45.76 percent. He was then defeated by Gutha who has since defected to Congress. Gutha, who is now a TRS member, is the sitting MP in the constituency after winning 2014 elections.

Demographics: Once a bastion of the Communists, Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency is largely rural in landscape, with three-fourths of the population residing there. Reddy community is very dominant in Nalgonda. Muslims have sizable numbers while the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute nearly a third of the total population.

12. Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 1,496,193 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,59,329

Male electors: 4,67,172

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban, Koratla, Bodhan, Balkonda, Jagtial, Armur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ganga Reddy Gaddam from the TDP won the seat in 1999. In 2004, Congress candidate Madhu Goud Yaskhi won the election. He continued his hold over the constituency in 2009 elections too. TRS made its debut in the constituency in 2014 when Kalvakuntla Kavitha won the seat.

Demographics: Spread across Nizamabad and Jagtial district, Nizamabad for long was a Congress stronghold. However, since 2014, it is being represented by K Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Muslims form a sizable section of the population, with Nizamabad Urban being a Muslim-dominated Assembly segment.

13. Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 1,893,741 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 4,57,397

Male electors: 5,46,289

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jubilee Hills, Amberpet, Nampally, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP’s Bandaru Dattatraya won the general elections from this constituency. Congress party’s M Anjan Kumar Yadav won the election in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, however, Yadav lost the seat to Dattatraya.

Demographics: This constituency is the only BJP seat in Telangana. Coming under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region, Secunderabad has a population of 2,17,910, according to the 2011 Census. Primarily an urban constituency, it has a fair number of Muslim voters -- 12.19 percent of the total population. With former Union minister for labour Bandaru Dattatraya not participating in the race this time, BJP is looking for a fresh face. Meanwhile both Anjan Kumar Yadav and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin have thrown their hats into the race for a Congress party ticket.

14. Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,537,777 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,80,206

Male electors: 5,90,443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Ghanpur Station (SC), Warangal West, Warangal East, Bhupalpalle, Wardhannapet (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu from TDP was elected MP from this constituency in 1999. He then lost the seat to TRS candidate Dharavath Ravinder Naik in 2004 by a small margin. In 2009, the TRS candidate lost the seat to Congress party candidate Rajaiah Siricilla. However, in 2014, Siricilla lost to TRS’ Kadiyam Srihari, who went on to become deputy chief minister of the state. In 2015 by-elections, TRS candidate Pasunoori Dayakar had an easy win with a thumping majority of 59.5 percent votes.

Demographics: Rural and urban Warangal districts together have a population of 1,799,395, according to Census 2011. It is also home to the Koya tribe in Telangana (As per the census report 4,86,391 Koyas in the state are spread across Khammam and Warangal). Sand quarrying along the Godavari is one of the major economic activities here. TRS is planning to pitch sitting MP Pasunoori Dayakar for election.

15. Zahirabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,45,354 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,46,798

Male electors: 5,46,010

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was formed in 2008 after few constituencies from Medak were separated and joined together as Zahirabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Banswada, Jukkal (SC), Zahirabad (SC), Andole (SC), Narayankhed, Yellareddy, Kamareddy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Congress won the Lok Sabha set in 2009 elections. In 2014, he lost the seat to TRS candidate BB Patil.

Demographics: This constituency in the Medak district which has a population of around 3,033,288. Of this, 17.73 percent are Scheduled Castes. TRS is all set to pitch sitting MP BB Patil in the constituency.

16. Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 31,83,083 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,41,285

Male electors: 8,77,156

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Secunderabad Cantonment (SC), Uppal, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar, Kukatpally

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sarvey Sathyanarayana, belonging to the Congress, was the first MP to be elected from this constituency. In 2014, TDP leader Malla Reddy won the election with a 32 percent majority. However, in 2016, Reddy joined TRS and the constituency has been lying vacant since.

Demographics: The largest constituency of Telangana and of the country, it is an urban area close to the Secunderabad city. The Medhchal-Malkajgiri district has a population of 2,460,095, according to Census 2011.

17. Pedapalle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,425,355 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,992

Male electors: 5,20,741

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Manthani, Peddapalle, Ramagundam, Chennur (SC), Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial, Dharmapuri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s C Suguna Kumari won the election in 1999. She lost the seat to Congress’ G Venkat Swamy in 2004. Swamy’s son G Venkat won the next election in 2009 but lost to Balka Suman from TRS in 2014. In 2018, Suman was elected MLA from the Chennur constituency and has since resigned as an MP.

Demographics: According to the Samagra Kutumba Survey done by the state government, the district of Pedapalle has a population of 7,85,172 of which 21.5 percent belong to the Scheduled Castes. According to the 2011 Census, 61.78 percent of the population lives in rural areas.

Tripura

Tripura West Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 12,48,550 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,35,976

Female electors: 6,12,574

Assembly Constituencies: Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala, Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur, Majlishpur, Mandaibazar (ST), Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati (ST), Charilam (ST), Boxanagar, Nalchar (SC), Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Salgarh (SC), Radhakishorepur, Matarbari, Kakraban, Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: No

Results in last four elections: A CPM stronghold since 1996, Samar Chowdhury of the party won the seat in 1999. In the 2002 bypoll due to his death, Khagen Das won the seat. He retained the seat till 2014 when Sankar Prasad Dutta registered a victory in this constituency.

Demographics: This constituency, which also includes the state capital Agartala, is a mix of rural and urban segments, according to a report in the Economic Times. Sharing an international border with Bangladesh, this constituency is dominated by the Bengali community.

Uttar Pradesh

1. Baghpat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,05,175 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,54,494

Male electors: 8,50,681

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Siwalkhas, Modinagar, Baghpat, Baraut and Chhaprauli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is a stronghold of Jat leader Ajit Singh. He continuously won the seat between 1989 and 2009 elections, except in 1998 elections. He was defeated by former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP candidate Satyapal Singh in 2014 elections.

Demographics: As the former constituency of ex-prime minister Charan Singh, Baghpat is at the heart of Jat politics in Uttar Pradesh. Jats have dominated the politics of this area. However, Muslims and Jatavs – like in other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh – are also found in considerable numbers in the constituency.

2. Bijnor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,62,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,459

Male electors: 8,48,606

Reserved: No

Delimited: Bijnor became an open category seat

Assembly Constituencies: Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Meerapur, Purqazi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Seesh Ram Singh Devi won the seat on a BJP ticket. In 2004 elections, Munshiram of the RLD won the seat. In 2009 elections, RLD was once again successful on this seat, with its candidate being Sanjay Singh Chauhan. In 2014 elections, Kunwar Bharatendra Singh won this seat as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Bijnor is part of Western Uttar Pradesh, where Jats along with Muslims, are the dominant communities. Jatavs and non-Jatav Dalits from the Kashyap, Dhobi, Prajapati, Valmiki and Bhuiyar (weavers) communities are also found in significant numbers.

3. Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 19,86,117 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,80,262

Male electors: 11,05,855

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Khurja

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat as a BSP candidate. In the 2014 elections, Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival by over 2.8 lakh votes.

Demographics: While Noida and its satellite towns are highly urbanised, the Assembly constituencies of Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja are largely rural. In this constituency, urban voters, Gurjars as well as Muslims are likely to determine the fate of the candidates.

4. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 23,57,546 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 10,24,495

Male electors: 13,33,051

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Dholana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, then BJP president and now Union home minister Rajnath Singh won the seat. In 2014, BJP retained the seat after its candidate General VK Singh defeated his nearest rival by a whopping five lakh votes.

Demographics: Ghaziabad is primarily an urban constituency. The population composition is a mixed one as it includes migrants from many parts of the country. Nevertheless, Rajputs (both Hindu as well as Muslims), Vaishyas, Brahmins and Thakurs are a major vote bank in the constituency. Muslims and Dalits also form a large chunk of the electorate, especially in the developing areas of the city.

5. Kairana Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 15,31,755

Female electors: 6,91,132

Male electors: 8,40,623

Reserved: N0

Delimited: Yes. Shamli Assembly constituency came into existence after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Nakur, Gangoh, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The RLD has won this seat three times in the last 20 years. In the 1999 elections, Amir Alam Khan won the seat while Anuradha Choudhary continued RLD’s winning streak in 2004. Tabbasum Hasan won the seat first as a BSP candidate in 2009 elections, then as RLD candidate in the 2018 bypolls. In 2014, Hukum Singh of the BJP won the election with little over 50 percent vote share.

Demographics: Kairana has been in the news for the communal polarisation in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013. At least 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency is Muslim. About 2.5 lakh voters are Dalits while Jats add up to around 1.70 lakh voters. Gurjars and Sainis, two OBC communities, also form a significant chunk of the electorate.

6. Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 17,64,388 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,92,432

Male electors: 9,71,956

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Meerut South, a new Assembly constituency, was added after delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Kithore, Meerut Cantonment, Meerut, Meerut South, Hapur (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Avatar Singh Bhadana of the Congress won the seat. Haji Shahid Akhlaque of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections before Rajendra Agarwal won the seat twice – 2009 and 2014.

Demographics: Meerut is part of what is called the sugarcane belt in the state. This region is relatively well off than the rest of Uttar Pradesh. Like it is the case in its neighbouring districts, Jats are a dominant voter bank in Meerut alongside the Gurjars. Muslims are also a sizeable portion of the electorate.

7. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,88,483 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,297

Male electors: ,875,186

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Budhana Assembly seat was created, which became part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sardhana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Saiduzzaman won the seat as a Congress candidate. In 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Munnawar Hasan of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. Kadir Rana of the BSP won the seat in 2009 polls but lost to Sanjeev Baliyan of the BJP in the 2014 elections. Notably, the constituency gained notoriety in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Demographics: Muslims constitute the single biggest electorate in all five seats falling in the constituency. The Dalit community, especially the Jatav and Chamar sub-castes, constitute the second biggest chunk of voters. Jats, who dominate the landscape of Western Uttar Pradesh are also influential in the constituency.

8. Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,08,833 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,35,515

Male electors: 8,73,318

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the 2008 delimitation, Muzzafarabad Assembly constituency turned into Behat Assembly constituency. On the other hand, Saharanpur Nagar was another Assembly seat which became part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Mansoor Ali Khan of BSP won the seat while Rasheed Masood of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2004. Jagdish Singh Rana won back the seat for the BSP in 2009 before losing to Raghav Lakhanpal of BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: A crucial constituency for BJP, Congress Samajwadi Party and BSP, Saharanpur is part of the Western Uttar Pradesh. Like its neighbouring constituencies, Saharanpur is Muslim dominated with 42 percent of the population belonging to the said community. Jats, Gujjars and Scheduled Castes voters are also important factors in this constituency. Notably, the constituency saw communal tensions in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Uttarakhand

1. Almora Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 12,30,402 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,387

Male electors: 6,23,998

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Kanda, Bhikiasain and Kanalichhina assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharchula, Didihat, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat, Kapkote, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Ranikhet, Someshwar (SC), Almora, Jageshwar, Lohaghat, Champawat

Results in last four elections: In 1999, when Almora was a constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Bachi Singh Rawat from BJP won the election. Rawat won again in 2004 in the first election after Almora became a part of newly-formed Uttarakhand. In 2009, Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta was elected MP. He lost to BJP candidate Ajay Tamta in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: According to census 2011, the population of Almora is 6,22,506 and 24.26 percent of them belong to Scheduled Castes. The constituency is spread over four districts—Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat. Senior BJP candidate Murli Manohar Joshi hails from this constituency.

2. Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 12,30,262 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,04,984

Male electors: 6,25,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were changed. While 10 of the older Assembly segments were dissolved, four were added including Rudraprayag from Tehri Garhwal.

Assembly Constituencies: Badrinath, Tharali, Karnprayag, Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, Kotdwar, Ramnagar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, as part of Uttar Pradesh, this constituency was represented by MP Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri from the BJP. He was re-elected in the 2004 elections. In 2009, Satpal Maharaj from Congress won a majority. In 2014, Khanduri won with a margin of over 1.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: The constituency, also called Pauri Garhwal, is considered dominated Brahmin voters. In fact, local caste balance has ensured that this constituency is mostly fought by a Brahmin candidate. Brahmins form at least one-fourth of the state's population. However, this time the BJP has given the ticket to TS Rawat, a Thakur.

3. Hardwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,37,583 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,52,750

Male electors: 8,84,793

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008, Hardwar constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes. In 2008 it became a general category constituency and its limits were redefined. Doiwala from Garhwal was newly included, among eight new assembly constituencies. Iqbalpurpur, Landhaura, Bahadrabad and Laldhang Assembly constituencies were excluded.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharampur, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Hardwar, BHEL Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Hardwar Rural

Results in last four elections: When it was a part of Uttar Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected BJP candidate Harpal Singh Sathi. In 2004, Samajwadi Party candidate Rajendra Kumar won the election. Congress candidate Harish Rawat won the election in 2009. The BJP resumed power in the constituency in 2014 elections when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank won a majority.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Dehradun and Hardwar districts of Uttarakhand. A total of 15.7 percent of Hardwar’s population is Muslim and 11.9 percent of those living in Dehradun are Muslims. Former chief minister Harish Rawat had been elected MP from this constituency, considered one of the most important pilgrim sites in the country.

4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,02,114 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,50,619

Male electors: 8,51,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency was restructured to include Lalkuwa, Bhimtal and Kaladhungi, Gadarpur Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Lalkuwa, Bhimtal, Nainital, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanak Matta, Khatima

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Narayan Datt Tiwari won the election when Nainital was a part of Uttar Pradesh. In 2004, as part of Uttaranchal, the constituency voted Congress candidate KC Singh Baba as MP. He won again in 2009 elections when the state had been renamed Uttarakhand. People voted Bhagat Singh Koshiyari from BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over the hills of Bhimtal and the plains of Rudrapur. The constituency limits share a border with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The mountainous regions are dependent on tourism and agriculture for their economy. While this constituency has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, in 2014, people voted for BJP.

5. Tehri-Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency limits were changed according to the Delimitations of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies order, 2008. Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Laxman Chowk, Rishikesh and Rudraprayag constituencies were removed.

Assembly Constituencies: Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Ghansali, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti, Chakrata, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Raipur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantt., Mussoorie

Results in last four elections: Manabendra Shah from BJP won the elections in 1999 when Tehri Garhwal was a part of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected again in 2004. Congress candidate Vijay Bahuguna was elected MP in 2009. BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari won the elections in 2014 by a margin of over 2.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: Tehri-Garhwal is considered a Thakur seat in Uttarakhand's local politics. Thakurs constitute nearly 35 percent of the electorate in the state. As per the local caste dynamics, this seat is often fought by a Thakur candidate.

West Bengal

1. Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,13,417 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,48,649

Female Electors: 7,64,768

Assembly Constituencies: Mathabhanga (SC), Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi (SC), Sitai (SC), Dinhata, Natabari

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, the boundaries of the constituencies were redrawn after 2008 order.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency has historically elected candidates of the All India Forward Bloc. In 1999, Amrendranath Roy of the AIFB won the seat. The AIFB continued its winning streak in 2004 and 2009 elections too. In 2004, Hiten Barman defeated his TMC rival to win the seat. In 2009, TMC gave a tougher fight to AIFB candidate Nripendra Nath Roy, yet lost by a margin of 40,000 votes. In 2014, Renuka Roy of the Trinamool Congress won the seat. After her untimely death in 2016, the Partha Pratim Ray of the TMC won the seat in the bypoll.

Demographics: Many consider Cooch Behar to be one of the most neglected regions of Bengal. The local population in this constituency, apart from Bengalis, consist of Koch Rajbanshis, who claim to be the original inhabitants of the region of Cooch Behar. Classified as Scheduled Caste in West Bengal, the Koch Rajbanshis are a crucial vote-bank for every party in the constituency.

2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 14,70,911 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,55,765

Female Electors: 7,15,146

Assembly Constituencies: Tufanganj, Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduars, Falakata (SC), Madarihat (ST), Nagrakata (ST)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimitation: Yes. Vidhan Sabha seats were redrawn after 2008 delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency is a stronghold of the Revolutionary Socialist Party. However, the TMC won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Its candidate Dasrath Tirkey defeated sitting MP Manohar Tirkey. Joachim Baxla of the RSP won the seat four consecutive times till 2009 elections.

Demographics: Tribal communities make up at least 60 percent of the population in Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 49, 922 (2014)

Female electors: 24,489

Male electors: 25,433

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: N/A

Results in last four elections: In 1999, veteran Congress leader PM Sayeed won the seat. However, in 2004 polls, he lost the seat to JD(U)’s P Pookunhi Koya. In 2009 elections, Sayeed’s son Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed snatched the seat back from the JD(U) after contesting on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 elections, NCP’s Mohammed Faizal won the seat. This constituency is notable for electing PM Sayeed in 10 consecutive elections between 1967 and 1999.

Demographics: The Lakshadweep is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in the country. Most of its 50,000+ electorate is Muslim. Ethnically, a majority of the population in Lakshadweep is of Malayali origin and has been given the status of Scheduled Tribe by the Centre. As per the 2011 Census, over 42,000 out of the 67,000 people in Lakshadweep are between the ages of 15 and 59.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 2,69,360 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,26,578

Male electors: 1,42,782

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: N/A

Results in last four elections: Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP has won the seat thrice in last two decades: 1999, 2009 and 2014. In 2004, Manoranjan Bhakta won the seat on a Congress ticket. Interestingly, Bhakta is the longest serving MP from Andaman and Nicobar, having been elected eight times between 1977 and 2009.

Demographics: Most of the population on the island constituency come from the mainland. The constituency is rural in nature. Around 62 percent of the total population lives in rural areas as per the 2011 Census. According to the 2011 Census, 69 percent of the population is Hindu, while 21 percent follow Christianity. The Bengali, Tamil and Hindi-speaking communities are the three notably dominant communities in this constituency.

