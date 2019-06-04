10 days after LS poll results, Mayawati hints at ending BSP-SP alliance in UP, says Akhilesh couldn't ensure even his wife Dimple's victory

It's less than two weeks since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared, but cracks have already surfaced in the 'gathbandhan' — the alliance between Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati made her dissatisfaction with the alliance evident at a meeting with BSP leaders in Delhi on Monday, at which she hinted at ending the alliance with SP and have her party contest solo for the 11 Assembly bypolls which are due in Uttar Pradesh after the MLAs who won Lok Sabha seats resign from their Assembly constituencies. PTI reported that the BSP supremo has asked party workers not to depend on an alliance to win votes but to improve the BSP's organisation.

Nine BJP MLAs and one each from BSP and SP were elected to Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls. Mayawati's remarks on the by-elections are surprising as the BSP does not usually contest bypolls.

Moreover, in a jibe at Akhilesh at the meeting, Mayawati pointed out that he could not ensure his wife's (Dimple Yadav) victory from traditional SP bastion Kannauj. BJP's Subrat Pathak defeated her by a margin of over 12,000 votes. The Congress had not fielded a candidate from Kannauj in her support.

Mayawati rued the fact that the SP-BSP alliance had failed to ensure a transfer of their respective vote banks, and that the party had won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to its traditional vote back. Instead, Akhilesh's estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav, who launched Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, had managed to transfer Yadav votes to the BJP, which hurt their alliance, she said.

Besides Dimple, Akhilesh's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav lost from Badaun and Ferozabad constituencies, respectively. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also pressed for the need to increase the involvement of members of other backward classes in the party organisation.

The development comes after Mayawati sacked BSP election coordinators of six states and state party presidents of two states on Sunday. She removed party coordinators of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand and sacked the BSP presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, where the party could not open an account.

While there is widespread speculation that Mayawati has decided to end the BSP-SP alliance, BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar on Monday said that the party had not decided anything conclusively on dissolving the alliance, asserting that Mayawati respects Akhilesh.

At the meeting, "she asserted that she respects Akhilesh and will continue to do so. Akhilesh also had to face loses and should also ponder whether people of his community supported him or not. In Yadav majority areas, Samajwadi people lost. Both SP and BSP will look into this".

Rajbhar added that Mayawati had dissolved many units of the SP-BSP alliance. "She was saddened by the results. Both SP and BSP had to face loses. She will contemplate on how to overcome this. Her highlight during the meeting was to dissolve all the organisational units," he said.

Making the rift in the alliance even more evident, SP leader Hariom Yadav, on Monday, blamed the BSP for the "huge losses" his party suffered in the Lok Sabha elections. Criticising Mayawati, he said her party would have not won even a single seat if it had not forged an alliance with SP.

"Only Mayawati benefited from the alliance. SP faced a huge loss. If this alliance was not formed, then Mayawati would have been at zero and SP would have won 25 seats on its own," Hariom said, claiming that the Yadav community voted for BSP but "beheniji's vote share went to the BJP".

The BJP won 62 of the 70 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BSP bagged only 10 and the SP, five. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, also an alliance of SP and BSP, drew a blank in the recently conducted polls. Sonia Gandhi was the only Congress leader to win in Uttar Pradesh, retaining her Rae Bareli seat, with even party chief Rahul Gandhi losing Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.

With inputs from agencies