Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup: Rain spoils Proteas' party despite Quinton de Kock's desperate efforts

Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 World Cup: A match that faced incessant rain throughout the match could only see 12 over match before the final spell of rain took the win away from South Africa. The match resumption was also marred with rain as the match was halted twice while Protea batters batted

FirstCricket Staff October 24, 2022 19:36:39 IST
Lungi Ngidi led the early attack as Zimbabwe were down to 19-4 by the fourth over while Ngidi took two wickets for 20 runs in 2 overs. ICC
Wessely Madhevere gave Zimbabwe something to fight for as he scored 35 not out to take the side to 79-5 in 9 overs. AFP
Also, In a comical mix-up, Sean Williams collided with Madevere while running between the wicket for a quick single. At the same time David Miller was spot on with his throw from cover to effect the run-out. AFP
Quinton de Kock made a desperate effort to chase down the target as quickly as possible as he scored 48 off Proteas’ 51 runs in just 18 deliveries. ICC
