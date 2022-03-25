Photos

Yogi govt 2.0: 'Bulldozer Baba' returns to power for second term

Yogi Adityanath is the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state

FP Staff March 25, 2022 22:37:08 IST
A massive crowd turned up at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, to watch Yogi Adityanath take oath as the chief minister for the second term. ANI
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others. AP
Yogi Adityanath takes oath for the second time as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 25 March. AFP
A supporter cheers for Yogi Adityanath during his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of the state. AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Yogi Adityanath as the latter takes oath as chief minister. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares stage with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and rest of the newly sworn-in UP ministers. ANI
