Yeh Mera India! The Tiranga is an emotion

9/10

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of 23 January, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen. The Chandigarh University on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag. Twitter/@omprakashmla