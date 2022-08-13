Yeh Mera India! The Tiranga is an emotion
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav kicked off on Saturday. It seeks to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence
Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed national flag to children and hoisted the tricolour as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which began on Saturday. ANI
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence kicked off on Saturday. A 75 feet Tiranga was unfurled at the southern most tip of India at Kanyakumari, by amphibious warriors of Thiruvananthapuram Military station. Twitter/@IaSouthern
The campaign initiated as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence will run till 15 August. Twitter/@dpradhanbjp
The Union government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from 13 to 15 August to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Here, the Mumbai Zoo celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Twitter/ @TheMumbaiZoo
The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night. Family of two fugitive terrorists hoist the tricolour at their residence in Doda, Jammu, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. ANI
A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. Here, a child waves an Indian national flag as other walk in a rally ahead of India's Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Saturday. AP
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. Here, 84-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata holds up the tricolour. Twitter/ @AdvAshutoshBJP
The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Here, Andaman celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Twitter/ @AmritMahotsav
Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of 23 January, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen. The Chandigarh University on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag. Twitter/@omprakashmla
The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags. Here, employees of state run Khadi board, hold Indian national flags during a ceremony to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in Lucknow. AP