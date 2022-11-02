Yeh Haseen Vadiyan! Kashmir is picture-perfect in autumn
The fall season is here and it's particularly mesmerising in Kashmir. The mist, the many shades of chinar tree leaves and the pleasant weather are all ideal for a trip to the Valley
A woman walks amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar. The autumn season is particularly picturesque in Kashmir. Thick foliage covers every garden and path during this time of the season attracting tourists from across India as well as other parts of the world. AFP
A man rows a boat in the waters of Dal Lake amid foggy conditions in Srinagar. The Weather Channel said that Kashmir might witness rainfall and snowfall in the next 24 hours. Most mornings in Kashmir, during the autumn and winter seasons are misty, with areas covered in thick fog. AFP
School children visit the Nishat Garden in Srinagar. The second-largest Mughal garden in the valley, Nishat garden is a terraced Mughal garden located on the bank of the Dal Lake. The Urdu term ‘Nishat Bagh’ means ‘Garden of Joy’. AFP
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at Nishat Garden. During the autumn season, the leaves of the infamous chinar trees turn into beautiful shades of gold, brown and copper. AFP
Puppies sit near maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar. In Kashmir, the autumn season is called Harud. AFP
A man walks amid maple trees in Srinagar’s Nishat Garden. The pleasant weather in Kashmir during autumn offers travellers the perfect opportunity to explore the beauty of the valley. AFP