Year in Review 2021: Top 10 Indian sporting moments of the year

Indian cricket team's remarkable series win in Australia was one of the biggest moments outside of Olympic sports. For context: India had been bowled out for 36 runs in the first Test. Virat Kohli, the team captain, had to return home for the birth of his child. Many in the squad picked up injuries. By the time the fourth and final Test came around, India had to include net bowlers to make up the 11 players. India then became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in 32 years. A fighting 2-1 series win remains one of the highlights of the year. AP