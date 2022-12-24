Year Ender 2022: From Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to Adivi Sesh's Major, 5 Pan-India films that won our hearts

1/5

This multilingual film was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It starred ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role, and moved audiences throughout India. Adivi Sesh left no stone unturned so that the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan reached to every household. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Both the versions were loved and earned good moolah at the box-office.