Yashasvi Jaiswal's classy century puts India in command of Dominica Test against West Indies

India vs West Indies 1st Test Highlights: Jaiswal's ton on debut helps India reach 312/2 at stumps, stretch lead to 162 India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: IND 312/2; Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 143 off 350 balls with Virat Kohli batting on 36 and the unbroken partnership between the two worth 72 as India end the day 162 runs ahead of West Indies.