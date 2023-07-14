Yashasvi Jaiswal's classy century puts India in command of Dominica Test against West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal made it a Test debut to remember with a century on Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. Check out a few photos from the day here.
India’s young Test debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the limelight on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies on Thursday. Resuming from his overnight score of 40, Jaiswal went onto score his maiden Test ton and remain unbeaten on 143 at stumps. AP
Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma forged a record 229 run stand for the first wicket. India were 312/2 at stumps, leading West Indies by 162 runs. AP
Rohit Sharma too brought up his century, his 10th in Tests. AP
Alick Athanaze celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma (103) with his teammates. AP
West Inies’ Jomel Warrican unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Warrican had earlier taken the wicket of Shubman Gill (6). AP
Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 36 at stumps on Thursday, with India firmly in the drivers’ seat. AP