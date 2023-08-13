Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill power Men in Blue to easy win in 4th IND vs WI T20I
Jaiswal and Gill stitched a 165-run stand for the first wicket as India defeated West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I.
A 165 runs stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill powered India to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the 4th T20I. India were chasing a target of 179 runs. AP
Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for the West Indies with 61 off 39. AP
Arshdeep Singh was India’s top bowler with three wickets. He dismissed the dangerous-looking Shimron Hetmeyer at 69. BCCI Twitter
Kuldeep Yadav took two important wickets in captain Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran, whom he bundled off just after coming in to bowl. AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the Player of the Match with an unbeaten knock of 84, his maiden T20I fifty. AP
Shubman Gill roared back to form with an innings of 77 as he broke the streak of three straight single-digit scores. AP