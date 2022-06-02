'Yaad aayenge ye pal': Singer KK cremated in the presence of family, friends
The last rites of the popular singer were conducted at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium around 2pm, just a kilometre away from his home at Park Plaza apartment
1/12
Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK, was cremated in the presence of his family and close friends from the film fraternity on Thursday in Mumbai. ANI
2/12
Kunnath Nakul (R) walks with the hearse van during a funeral procession of his late father, Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK in Mumbai on 2 June, 2022. AFP
3/12
Members of the media and people gather around the hearse van during the funeral procession of late Bollywood singer KK in Mumbai on Thursday. AFP
4/12
Indian singer, music director, and score composer Salim Merchant. ANI
5/12
Indian singer, music composer Shankar Mahadevan arrives at KK’s house for his last rites. ANI
6/12
Indian singer, Shreya Ghoshal arrives at KK’s house for his last rites. ANI
7/12
Indian singer, Alka Yagnik arrives at KK’s house for his last rites. ANI
8/12
Indian playback singer, Javed Ali at KK’s house for his last rites. ANI
9/12
Indian playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya at KK’s house for his last rites. ANI
10/12
KK died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour. Facebook/SingerKKofficial
11/12
On Wednesday, West Bengal government gave a gun salute to honour singer KK and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid floral tributes to him. Facebook/ MamataBanerjeeOfficial
12/12
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays floral tributes to singer KK in Kolkata on Wednesday. Facebook/ MamataBanerjeeOfficial