WTC Final 2023: Australia shine with ball after posting 469 against India on Day 2
Australia ran through the Indian top-order after posting 469 on the board on Day 2, restricting them to 151/5 at stumps.
1/9
The Australians celebrate after Scott Boland cleans India opener Shubman Gill up with an inswinger on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. AP
2/9
Australia’s Steve Smith kisses his helmet after completing his 31st Test hundred. AP
3/9
Travis Head raises his bat in celebration after going past 150 in the morning session. AP
4/9
Australia batter Steve Smith ends up getting bowled for 121 after chopping the ball onto the stumps off India all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s bowling AP
5/9
Mohammed Siraj finished the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/108 as Australia were bundled out for 469 after being invited to bat. AP
6/9
India captain Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, getting trapped LBW by Pat Cummins for 15. AP
7/9
Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing India’s Virat Kohli. AP
8/9
India’s Ajinkya Rahane reacts after getting hit on the thumb while attempting to defend a delivery from Pat Cummins. AP
9/9
Ravindra Jadeja helped India fight back with a 51-ball 48. AP