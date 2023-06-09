Photos

WTC Final 2023: Australia shine with ball after posting 469 against India on Day 2

Australia ran through the Indian top-order after posting 469 on the board on Day 2, restricting them to 151/5 at stumps.

FirstCricket Staff June 09, 2023 00:41:27 IST
The Australians celebrate after Scott Boland cleans India opener Shubman Gill up with an inswinger on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. AP
Australia’s Steve Smith kisses his helmet after completing his 31st Test hundred. AP
Travis Head raises his bat in celebration after going past 150 in the morning session. AP
Australia batter Steve Smith ends up getting bowled for 121 after chopping the ball onto the stumps off India all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s bowling AP
Mohammed Siraj finished the pick of the Indian bowlers with 4/108 as Australia were bundled out for 469 after being invited to bat. AP
India captain Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, getting trapped LBW by Pat Cummins for 15. AP
Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after dismissing India’s Virat Kohli. AP
India’s Ajinkya Rahane reacts after getting hit on the thumb while attempting to defend a delivery from Pat Cummins. AP
Ravindra Jadeja helped India fight back with a 51-ball 48. AP
