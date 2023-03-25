Photos

WPL 2023: Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong steal the limelight as MI thump UPW to reach final

Check out some photos from the WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

FirstCricket Staff March 25, 2023 14:19:56 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Mumbai Indians skipper, is all smiles after her team reached the final of Women’s Premier League 2023. MI beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs to setup a title clash against Delhi Capitals atthe Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Sportzpics
1/5
UP Warriorz put Mumbai Indians to bat first. Nat Sciver-Brunt amassed 72 off 38 balls to take MI to 182/4 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
2/5
Sophie Ecclestone did her bit with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/39. Sportzpics
3/5
Isabelle Wong was MI’s pick of the bowlers after she finished with figures of 4/15 from four overs. Sportzpics
4/5
While most of the UPW batters failed to produce big scores, Kiran Navgire stood out as she scored 43 off 27 balls. However, her efforts went in vain as Warriorz were dismissed for 110. Sportzpics
5/5
