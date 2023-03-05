WPL 2023 opening ceremony: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon light up the event
The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on 4 March before the tournament opener.
Kiara Advani set stage on fire with dance performance at WPL 2023. Image Credit- Sportzpics
Kriti Sanon gives powerful performance in the- opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2023. Image Credit- Sportzpics
Singer-rapper AP Dhillon graced the audience with his hit tracks. During the ceremony, he was spotted singing his all time favorite ‘ Brown Munde.’ Image Credit- Sportzpics
Captains unveil trophy during WPL opening ceremony. Image Credit- Sportzpics
BCCI officials along with five captains and Bollywood stars with the WPL 2023 trophy. Image Credit- Sportzpics
BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during WPL 2023 opening cermony 2023. Image Credit- Sportzpics