1/10 The orchid mantis is part of a family of mantises whose behaviour and appearance resembles that of a flower. Image credit: Kars Alfrink/Flickr The orchid mantis is part of a family of mantises whose behaviour and appearance resembles that...

2/10 The peculiar appearance of the Thorn Bug helps keep their predators (birds) from eating them as they confuse them with a thorn. Image credit: Malcolm Manners/Flickr The peculiar appearance of the Thorn Bug helps keep their predators (birds) from eating them as...

3/10 Assassin bugs can transmit serious diseases, such as Chagas disease, to humans which can lead to heart failure. They also carry the corpse of their prey on their back to hide themselves from others. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Assassin bugs can transmit serious diseases, such as Chagas disease, to humans which can lead to...

4/10 Sand grasshoppers like their name suggests are experts at hiding in the sand. They have long wings spans that can reach lengths of 9 mm. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Sand grasshoppers like their name suggests are experts at hiding in the sand. They have long...

5/10 Mantises like their food still moving which makes them helpful in pest control as they will eat all kinds of insects. Mantises like their food still moving which makes them helpful in pest control as they will eat...

6/10 Plant hoppers are cryptic mimics which means they are expert disguisers in looking like leaves or other parts of a plant. They either walk really slowly or hop to move around which gives them their name. Image credit: Plant hoppers are cryptic mimics which means they are expert disguisers in looking like leaves or...

7/10 Red-banded leafhopper's mouths are formed like beaks that allow them to suck plant juices or the liquefied insides of their animal prey. Red-banded leafhopper's mouths are formed like beaks that allow them to suck plant juices or the...

8/10 The Goldenrod Crab Spider is a colour-changing flower spider that do not spin webs, They use silk to capture their prey or hold on to their eggs. The Goldenrod Crab Spider is a colour-changing flower spider that do not spin webs, They use silk...

9/10 With its wings closed, the Dead leaf Butterfly looks eerily similar to a dead leaf, the shape, veins and all. It can also modify its look according to the change in seasons. Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons With its wings closed, the Dead leaf Butterfly looks eerily similar to a dead leaf, the shape,...