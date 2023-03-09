From eery crocodile to breath-taking snow leopard, a peek into the wild, wild world
Nature is beautiful yet haunting. These 15 images, the winners of the World Nature Photography Awards, are proof
A crocodile’s head is just visible in a mud pool in Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe. Image Courtesy: Jens Cullmann/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A family of Japanese macaques huddle together on Awaji Island, Japan. Image Courtesy: Hidetoshi Ogata/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
This magnificent snap captures a leopard at it climbs a tree in Kenya. Image Courtesy: Thomas Vijayan/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A Japanese stream toad in the Owase Mountains in Mie, Japan. Image Courtesy: Ikuma Norihiro/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
Wildebeests leap at the Mara River crossing in Kenya. Image Courtesy: Artur Stankiewicz/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A red-billed oxpecker rests on a warthog in Zimanga, South Africa. Image Courtesy: Tamas Aranyossy/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A snow leopard stares into the camera in this unforgettable image taken in the Himalayas. Image Courtesy: Sascha Fonseca/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A praying mantis gets the best of a lizard in this image shot in Miyagi, Japan. Image Courtesy: Takuya Ishiguro/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A herd of old elephants play around in Savuti, Botswana. Image Courtesy: Jules Oldroyd/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A Red crab (Grapsus adscensionis) on La Gomera Island, Spain. Image Courtesy: Javier Herranz Casellas/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
A Buffy Fish Owl steps on netting, photographed in Singapore. Image Courtesy: Partha Roy/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
Inside a glacier, Sólheimajökull, South Iceland. The photographer said: “This is how it feels to be inside a glacier’s guts. Not many people would even dare to go in there, where it is dark, deep, cold, loud, and wet. And that is the whole purpose of this photograph; pushing your limits to capture what only a few people will ever experience at night.” Image Courtesy: Virgil Reglioni/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
Harlequin shrimps, Hymenocera picta, photographed with the snoot on the blue seastar, Linkia laevigata, in Lembeh strait, Indonesia. Image Courtesy: Adriano Morettin/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
The Grand Tetons – at Grand Teton Peak Wyoming, US. Image Courtesy: Jake Moshe/World Nature Photography Awards 2022
Spawning coral in the Red Sea. Image Courtesy: Tom Shlesinger/World Nature Photography Awards 2022