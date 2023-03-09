From eery crocodile to breath-taking snow leopard, a peek into the wild, wild world

12/15

Inside a glacier, Sólheimajökull, South Iceland. The photographer said: “This is how it feels to be inside a glacier’s guts. Not many people would even dare to go in there, where it is dark, deep, cold, loud, and wet. And that is the whole purpose of this photograph; pushing your limits to capture what only a few people will ever experience at night.” Image Courtesy: Virgil Reglioni/World Nature Photography Awards 2022