World marks 33rd anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre as China censors memorials
The 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing was commemorated on Saturday. The 50-day protest to demand for political and economic reforms ended on 4 June, 1989, with a brutal assault by the People’s Republic of China’s military
Saturday marks the anniversary of China’s bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Here, security officers wearing face masks stand guard on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. AP
Thousands of students from local colleges and universities march to Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on 4 May, 1989, to demonstrate for government reform. AP/File
On Saturday, authorities in Beijing had set up facial recognition devices at roads leading to the square and stopped passersby to check their identification. The police presence in the area was noticeably heavier than normal, with two to three times the regular number of officers visible on the day. AP
Demonstrators at Tiananmen Square calling for political change and curbs on official corruption. AFP/File
For a third consecutive year authorities banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 in Hong Kong, with vigils overseas the only place marking the event. AP
Electric candles and a Goddess of Democracy statue are displayed for sale at a shop in Hong Kong on 3 June, 2022. AFP
Beijing University students put the finishing touches on the Goddess of Democracy in Tiananmen Square, on 30 May, 1989. AP/File
Pro-democracy activists hold a yellow umbrella and flags that read "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now" outside a train station in Shinjuku district of Tokyo on 4 June, 2022, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. AFP
People march towards the Chinese consulate during a protest rally on the 33rd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests and crackdown, in Sydney on 4 June, 2022. AFP
A young exile Tibetan stands in front of a cardboard cut-out of a tank to replicate the 'tank man', an iconic moment in the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989, in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, 4 June, 2022. AP
A Chinese man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Cangan Boulevard in Tiananmen Square, on on 5 June, 1989. The man, calling for an end to violence and bloodshed against pro-democracy demonstrators, was pulled away by bystanders, and the tanks continued on their way. AP/File
People hold candles during a vigil to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington, DC, on 3 June, 2022. AFP