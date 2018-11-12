1/7 World leaders gathered in Paris on Sunday led global commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of World War I. AP World leaders gathered in Paris on Sunday led global commemorations to mark 100 years since the...

2/7 As Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and dozens of other heads of state and government were present, French President Emmanuel Macron used the occasion, as its host, to sound a powerful warning about the fragility of peace and the dangers of nationalism. AP

3/7 Macron lit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during ceremonies. Over 60 heads of state and government took part in a solemn ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the powerful symbol of sacrifice to the millions who died from 1914-18. PTI

4/7 Noted sculptor Sabin Howard (right) staged live models to represent the new National World War I Memorial, which is being created by the Centennial Commission in Washington. AP

5/7 Some 200,000 people marched in Warsaw to mark the 100th anniversary of Poland's rebirth as an independent state at the end of World War I. AP

6/7 Military personnel and veterans attended a remembrance on Sunday service and parade at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, England, during the Centennial of the end of WWI. AP