Three died and 9 were injured after a gunman opened fire on a tram in the 24 Oktoberplein area of the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday. Seen here is a white screen covering the spot where a body was seen.

Police launched a huge manhunt for the attacker, urging local residents in one of the Netherlands' biggest cities to stay indoors in case of further incidents.

Police released a picture of the Turkish-born suspect, naming him as 37-year-old Gokman Tanis, and warning people not to approach him. Security was stepped up at airports and mosques.

The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said there had been shooting at "several locations" but did not give further details. The terror alert level in Utrecht was raised to maximum level five, he added.