1/6 Volunteers and teams of government workers hacked at fallen trees and hauled chunks of concrete out of collapsed homes on Monday as the Cuban capital of Havana attempted to recover from what officials called the strongest tornado to hit Cuba in nearly 80 years. AP Volunteers and teams of government workers hacked at fallen trees and hauled chunks of concrete...

2/6 Three people were dead and hundreds injured, at least 12 in critical condition, after the tornado touched down with estimated winds of 200 miles per hour in three neighbourhoods across eastern Havana. AP Three people were dead and hundreds injured, at least 12 in critical condition, after the tornado...

3/6 Members of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana said 90 homes collapsed completely and 30 suffered partial collapse. AP Members of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana said 90 homes collapsed completely and 30...

4/6 A quarter of the city's roughly two million people were without power on Monday afternoon and more than 200,000 people had lost water service because of a broken main and power cuts that left pumps out of service. AP A quarter of the city's roughly two million people were without power on Monday afternoon and...

5/6 Some of the heaviest damage from Sunday night's rare tornado was in the eastern borough of Guanabacoa, where the twister tore the roof off a shelter for dozens of homeless families. AP Some of the heaviest damage from Sunday night's rare tornado was in the eastern borough of...