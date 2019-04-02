1/7 A storm battered several places in southern Nepal on Sunday, killing 29 people and injuring 600 others as high speed winds tore down houses, flipped vehicles and toppled trees and electricity poles. AP A storm battered several places in southern Nepal on Sunday, killing 29 people and injuring 600...

2/7 Winds accompanied by hailstorms and rain struck Bara and the adjoining district of Parsa late on Sunday evening. According to officials, 28 people were killed in Bara, while one person died in neighbouring Parsa. AP Winds accompanied by hailstorms and rain struck Bara and the adjoining district of Parsa late on...

3/7 High winds flipped cars and blew one passenger bus off a highway, causing fatalities. According to police, many people were either killed after getting buried under rubble of houses and metal roofs that flung all over the settlements, or after coming under the electric pylons and trees that were uprooted as the disaster advanced. Reuters High winds flipped cars and blew one passenger bus off a highway, causing fatalities. According...

4/7 The estimates of infrastructural damages incurred in the disaster are yet to be ascertained as the storm has damaged hundreds of houses, electric pylons, while uprooted trees have obstructed the roads and highways. Reuters The estimates of infrastructural damages incurred in the disaster are yet to be ascertained as...

5/7 The natural disaster also led to a power outage last night while the internet services have resumed in the affected districts. Over 12 passenger buses that were parked along the roadside during the incident were damaged, police added. Reuters The natural disaster also led to a power outage last night while the internet services have...

6/7 An emergency meeting of Province 2 Council of Ministers held Monday decided to provide Rs 300,000 to each victim's family along with relief package including tents, food items, medical supplies, among others. Reuters An emergency meeting of Province 2 Council of Ministers held Monday decided to provide Rs 300,000...