1/10 A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, 30 April, 2019. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

2/10 A school timetable seen on the bedroom wall of Wishmi. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

3/10 An empty bed belonging to Janisha Vidushan, 16, a student, who was killed. Janisha was killed with his cousin, aunt and grandmother. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

4/10 Statues of Mary and Jesus are seen inside the unfinished house of Lahiru Prasanga Fernando and his wife Diliini Sangeewani, who were killed. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

5/10 An empty workshop of Dulip Kumar, 46, a carpenter who was killed. Kumar and his two teenage children died while his wife survived with an injury to her right eye. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

6/10 An outdoor studio setup of a cooking show hosted by Shantha Mayadunne, a chef and television personality. Mayadunne was killed with her daughter minutes after the latter uploaded a selfie of them having Easter breakfast in a luxury hotel. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

7/10 An empty street where brothers Bevon, nine, Clavon, six, and 11-month-old Avon used to play in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The three brothers and their parents were killed during the bombings. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

8/10 A fourth grade classroom attended by Kevin Kuventhirarasa, nine, who was killed at Zion Church, is seen inside a private school in Batticalao, Sri Lanka. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.

9/10 An empty basketball court where Jackson, 13, used to play. Jackson, a promising basketball player who was captain of his school team, died on the spot. Reuters/Danish Siddiqui.