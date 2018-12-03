1/8 Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, faced off with French riot police during clashes in Paris. These clashes were France's most violent urban riot in more than a decade. Reuters Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel...

2/8 It was the third straight weekend of clashes in France. The protests in Paris contrasted sharply with other protests in France, where demonstrations and road blockades elsewhere were largely peaceful. More than 400 people were injured. AP

3/8 The French riot police closed off some of the city's most popular tourist areas and fired tear gas and water cannon as they tried to quell the mayhem in the streets. AP

4/8 Pockets of demonstrators built makeshift barricades in the middle of Paris streets, lit fires, torched cars and trash cans, threw rocks at police and smashed and looted stores. AP

5/8 The grassroots protests began with motorists upset over a fuel tax hike, but went on to include a range of demands related to France's high cost of living. Reuters

6/8 In addition to rising taxes, the demonstrators are furious about President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, alleging that his government is apathetic towards the problems of ordinary people. Reuters

7/8 Thousands of French police were deployed to try to contain the violence, which began on 1 December morning near the Arc de Triomphe and continued till night. Reuters