Over 70 dead, 3,000 injured in Beirut blast; large cache of ammonium nitrate likely cause, say officials [Photos]
Officials linked the explosion in Beirut to some 2,700 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the Lebanese capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. AP
More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the explosion, with bodies buried in the rubble. It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. AP
Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. AP
Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud similar to the one appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion. In the picture, a Lebanese man can be seen wounded by an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut. AP
For blocks around the port, bloodied residents staggered through streets lined with overturned cars and littered with rubble from shattered buildings. AP