1/8 One month after a major fire damaged the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on 15 April, work has been in full swing for its restoration. The cathedral was declared structurally sound, with three holes in the roof being the most major damage. Here, a protective net is tied during the preliminary work. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

2/8 A national and cultural symbol, the 13th-century Gothic cathedral's burning resulted in national mourning. French President Emmanuel Macron called for unity and declared that the cathedral would be restored in five years, which many experts consider an impossible timeline. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

3/8 Many companies and billionaires have pledged contributions, including Apple, the Total energy group, and the luxury brands LVMH Group, Kering, L'Oreal, Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

4/8 On the day of the burning, Donald Trump tweeted that "flying water tankers" may be used to extinguish the blaze. France's fire service later clarified that the cathedral's structure would not be able to stand the weight of such water. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

5/8 France announced an international architectural competition for the redesign of the Notre-Dame Cathedral's roofline. Suggestions range from replacing the roof with a swimming pool, a light beam, and an arrow. This does not sit well with traditionalists, and a majority of the French population, all of whom want it rebuilt identically. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

6/8 The Notre-Dame started being built in the 12th century, taking almost 200 years to complete. The 93-metre lead spire was added in the mid-19th century, during a restoration project by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.

7/8 Specialist restoration companies with a focus on historic buildings and monuments warn that there aren't enough skilled workers of this undervalued, manual skill to handle a task of such proportions. Surrounding shops and trades are also worried about their livelihood, following the loss of tourism in the area. Reuters via Pool/Philippe Lopez.