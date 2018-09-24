1/5 Maldives' Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared victory early Monday in the country's contentious presidential election, which was widely seen as a referendum on the island nation's young democracy. AP Maldives' Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih declared victory early Monday in the...

The win was unexpected, and Solih's supporters flooded the streets, hugging one another, waving the Maldivian flag, cheering and honking horns in celebration.

Maldives strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom conceded that he lost Sunday's election to his challenger, Solih, in a speech broadcast live on television on Monday.

Solih, 56, was a democracy activist during decades of autocratic rule and a former Parliament majority leader. He became the Maldivian Democratic Party's presidential candidate after its other top figures were jailed or exiled by Yameen's government.