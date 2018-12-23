1/7 A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 3-metre-tall tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities. Reuters A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a...

2/7 Indonesian media showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting Palu, with people screaming and running in fear. The water smashed into buildings and a large mosque that collapsed under the force.

3/7 Houses were swept away and families were reported missing, a disaster agency spokesperson said, adding that mobile networks and power supply in the area were affected.

4/7 Military troops were deployed in Palu and Donggala and the police also mobilised to help the emergency response apart from the personnel from the search-and-rescue and disaster agencies.

5/7 "People are encouraged to remain vigilant," the spokesperson said. "It is better not to be in a house or building because the potential for aftershocks can be dangerous. People are encouraged to gather in safe areas. Avoid the slopes of hills."

6/7 "It was so strong. The strongest I ever felt. We all ran out of buildings," said Yanti, a 40-year-old housewife in Donggala.