1/8 Hurricane Florence put a corridor of more than 10 million people in the crosshairs on Wednesday as the monster storm closed in on the Carolinas in US, with uncertainty over its projected path spreading worry across the Southeast. AP

2/8 Faced with new forecasts that showed a more southerly threat, Georgia's governor joined his counterparts in Virginia and North and South Carolina to declare a state of emergency. AP

3/8 People across the region rushed to buy bottled water and other supplies, board up their homes, pull their boats out of the water and get out of town. Long lines formed at service stations, and some started running out of gas as far west as Raleigh, with bright yellow bags, signs or rags placed over the pumps to show they were out of order. Some store shelves were picked clean. AP

4/8 The National Weather Service said 5.25 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches. Reuters

5/8 Florence is the most dangerous of three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Isaac was east of the Lesser Antilles and expected to pass south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, while Hurricane Helene was moving northward away from land. AP

6/8 Korea war veteran, Ed Coddington, 83, second from right, and wife Esther, 78, wait with Markia McCleod, rear, her aunt Ernestine McCleod and daughter Keymoni, 4, in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes. AP

7/8 At the White House, president Donald Trump touted the government's readiness and urged people to get out of the way of Florence. AP