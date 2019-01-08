1/5 Fireworks could be seen exploding over ice sculptures during the opening of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province. AP Fireworks could be seen exploding over ice sculptures during the opening of the annual Harbin...

2/5 Highlights of the festival include sled rides on the Songhua river, mass weddings, and towering sculptures of ice and snow carved by thousands of artists and workers. Reuters

3/5 The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is known for massive, elaborate and colorfully lit ice sculptures featuring animals, cartoon characters and famous landmarks. Reuters

4/5 The festival, which began on Saturday, has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every year since its inception in the early 1980s. Reuters