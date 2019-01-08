1/5
Fireworks could be seen exploding over ice sculptures during the opening of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province. AP
Fireworks could be seen exploding over ice sculptures during the opening of the annual Harbin...
2/5
Highlights of the festival include sled rides on the Songhua river, mass weddings, and towering sculptures of ice and snow carved by thousands of artists and workers. Reuters
Highlights of the festival include sled rides on the Songhua river, mass weddings, and towering...
3/5
The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is known for massive, elaborate and colorfully lit ice sculptures featuring animals, cartoon characters and famous landmarks. Reuters
The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival is known for massive, elaborate and colorfully lit...
4/5
The festival, which began on Saturday, has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every year since its inception in the early 1980s. Reuters
The festival, which began on Saturday, has drawn millions of visitors from around the world every...
5/5
Visitors marvel at the mini ice replicas of the Colosseum and of the Milan Cathedral, particularly in the long evenings when soft, colored lights illuminate the ice sculptures. The image shows a snowmaking machine spraying artificial snow in front of the sculptures. Reuters
Visitors marvel at the mini ice replicas of the Colosseum and of the Milan Cathedral,...