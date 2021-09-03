Cars submerged, people dead, Hurricane Ida makes New York hell [Photos]
Authorities called for a state of emergency, a first ever, after record rainfall turned streets into rivers and water gushed into subways, leading to their shutdown
As Ida made its way to the northeast, unprecedented flooding hit New York with cars stuck in the streets and water racing into subway stations in Manhattan. New York's Central Park recorded its wettest hour on record, with 3.15 inches of rainfall between 8:51 and 9:51 p.m. on Wednesday. AP
In New York alone, 12 people have died owing to the flash floods. According to the New York Police Department, of the 12 people who died in the city, one of them perished in a car and 11 in flooded basement apartments. The victims ranged from the ages of 2 to 86. AP
Flooding closed major roads across New York boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens, submerging cars and forcing the fire department to rescue hundreds of people. AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the storm's strength took them by surprise. State emergencies were declared in New York and New Jersey while the National Weather Service issued its first-ever emergency flash flood warning for New York City, urging residents to move to higher ground. AFP
A resident of New York, describing the situation in his city, was quoted as saying, "I've never seen that much rain ever. It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year." AFP
Scientists have warned such weather extremes will be more common with man-made global warming. AFP/Maxar Technologies
Cleanup has begun in New York and the garbage, which was bobbing in the streets, is being picked up and cleared away. AFP
Water from the record rainfall cascaded into New York City subway tunnels, trapping at least 17 trains and forcing the cancellation of service throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning. AFP
Several trees in the area were brought down by the storm and officials from the Fire Department are now clearing it up. AFP
New Yorkers have joined the cleanup with many residents removing fallen debris from crushed cars. Residents say they are heartbroken by the spectacular flash flooding, with some saying their dreams have been shattered by Mother Nature. AFP