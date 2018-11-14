1/7
Two fast-moving wildfires that exploded in the Southern California hills have claimed several lives and forced thousands to flee their homes. NASA
At the southern end of the state, firefighters battled the Woolsey Fire which left devastation in its wake. Reuters
Rescuers estimate that they will need three weeks to fully contain the blaze. Evacuation orders have been issued to more than a quarter of a million people across California. Reuters
Firefighters surveyed the areas and trees damaged by the blaze. The 'Camp Fire' devastated the mountain town of Paradise. Reuters
Strong winds and limited visibility become additional challenges for firefighters and rescuers as efforts to contain the fire continued for several hours. Reuters
In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire charred more than 150 square miles, and destroyed several structures. Reuters
Aircraft were deployed to drop flame retardant as firefighters battled the wildfire on ground. Reuters
