California skies glow orange as firefighters battle wildfires that rage across 25 miles in a day [Photos]
Since the middle of August, fires in California have killed eight people, destroyed more than 3,600 structures, and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, and along the Sierra Nevada
1/8
A Northern California wildfire burning for more than three weeks roared to life after being stoked by high winds, spreading at a ferocious rate across an estimated 40 kilometres of mountainous terrain and parched foothills and destroying an untold number of homes. AFP
2/8
The North Complex fire was one of more than two dozen in the state, including three of five largest ever as wildfires burned across parts of the West amid gusty, dry conditions. Forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes. AFP
3/8
At least six people have been killed in the fires, with officials warning that more deaths would likely be reported in the next days as many areas are impossible to reach. AP
4/8
The US Forest Service, which had taken the unprecedented measure of closing eight national forests in Southern California earlier in the week, ordered all 18 of its forests in the state closed on Wednesday for public safety. AFP
5/8
In California, people in the San Francisco Bay Area awoke to a deep orange sky caused by wildfire smoke that at times blocked out sunlight entirely. Photos of the eerie scene, particularly of a San Francisco skyline fit for a dystopian science fiction film, spread quickly on social media. AFP
6/8
Cars crossing the famous Golden Gate Bridge were forced to switch their lights on throughout the day. Much of the smoke blew down from the north, where the Bear Fire exploded at an unprecedented speed overnight, combining with older blazes to scorch over 250,000 acres and threaten the city of Oroville. AP
7/8
Since the middle of August, fires in California have killed eight people, destroyed more than 3,600 structures, burned old-growth redwoods, charred chaparral, and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, in wine country, and along the Sierra Nevada. AFP
8/8
California has set a record with nearly 2.5 million acres burned already this year, and historically the worst of the wildfire season doesn't begin until fall. AP