1/5 The toll rose to 58 in the dam collapse incident which brought down the structure holding back mine waste in southeastern Brazil on Monday. During the rescue operation, more bodies were uncovered from deep mud with the help of helicopters. Reuters

2/5 An estimated 300 people were still missing and authorities expected the toll to increase. Meanwhile, the search operation became more challenging due to intermittent rains. AP

3/5 Firefighters on Monday carefully moved through mud piles, in search of survivors or bodies four days after the dam collapsed, burying mine buildings and surrounding neighbourhoods with iron ore waste. AP

4/5 A bridge also collapsed due to flooding triggered by the dam collapse near Brumadinho in Brazil. AP