1/5 At least 23 people died and several were injured when tornadoes roared through southeast Alabama. Drones equipped with heat-seeking devices scanned the affected areas for survivors. AP At least 23 people died and several were injured when tornadoes roared through southeast Alabama....

2/5 The tornado travelled through a county road into the rural community of Beauregard, destroying homes on its half a mile wide path. AP The tornado travelled through a county road into the rural community of Beauregard, destroying...

3/5 Several people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two are said to be under intensive care. The National Weather Service confirmed that the Alabama tornado on Sunday was of an F3 rating, which means the wind speeds were ranging between 254-331 kilometres per hour. AP Several people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two are said to be under...

4/5 Over 150 emergency responders rushed to Alabama’s Lee County to join rescue efforts. The storm also affected parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. By nightfall on Sunday, the rains ceased and pieces of destroyed property were seen littered all over the area. AP Over 150 emergency responders rushed to Alabama’s Lee County to join rescue efforts. The storm...