1/8 US president Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated America's Independence Day with a display of country's military might at a parade in the National Capital. Reuters US president Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated America's Independence Day with a display of...

2/8 Trump became the first US president in over 70 years to deliver an Independence Day address which the Opposition Democratic leaders criticised for what they alleged to be the politicisation of the country's declaration of Independence from Britain on 4 July, 1776. Reuters Trump became the first US president in over 70 years to deliver an Independence Day address which...

3/8 Joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, his cabinet colleagues and top military leadership, Trump in his address to thousands of people said this was an occasion to salute the US soldiers and generals. Reuters Joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, his cabinet colleagues and top...

4/8 In his 'Salute to America' address, Trump said the same American spirit that emboldened country's founders has kept its people strong throughout its history. Reuters In his 'Salute to America' address, Trump said the same American spirit that emboldened country's...

5/8 The President recalled the upcoming anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He acknowledged Gene Kranz, the NASA flight director from that mission, and promised someday soon that the US will "plant the American flag on Mars". AP The President recalled the upcoming anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He acknowledged...

6/8 Trump recognised each branch of the armed forces, noting the Space Force would soon be added. He also recognised law enforcement and Gold Star families. AP Trump recognised each branch of the armed forces, noting the Space Force would soon be added. He...

7/8 "On this July 4, we pay special tribute to the military service members who laid down their lives for our nation. We are deeply moved to be in the presence this evening of gold star families whose loved ones made the supreme sacrifice," Trump said. AP "On this July 4, we pay special tribute to the military service members who laid down their lives...