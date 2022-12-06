Wonder World: Landscapes that will make you want to go on a holiday right now!
From fairytale hill snaps to eerie caves, the winning images from the International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest will make you want to leave everything, pack your bags and just travel. Don't believe us? Take a look at some of the pictures
Under the Rainbow: This amazing image of a rainbow was clicked in Sichuan, China. Image Courtesy: Tony Wang/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The Old Tree: A piece of a tree stands alone in the Namibian desert in Africa. Image Courtesy: José D Riquelme/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Flooded Cave: This image of a diver swimming inside a flooded cave in Mexico, Yucatan grabbed the top spot in the contest: Image Courtesy: Martin Broen/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
After the Snowstorm<strong>:</strong> Snow covers the bark of trees in central Balkans, Bulgaria. Image Courtesy: Tony Wang/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year
Sun In The Winter: The sun peaks out from behind snow-clad mountains in Cerro Torre, Argentina. Image Courtesy: Max Rive/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Dusk of the Alpine Elephants: The Schlatenkees glacier in East Tyrol, Austria. Image Courtesy: Mitja Kobal/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of The Year
Frozen: Have aliens invaded Earth? Snow envelops every surface in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture. Image Courtesy: Koki Dote/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Summer Window: Talk about perfect composition of an image and this image taken in Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park is what you will get. Image Courtesy: Max Rive/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Andes Interior: The dunes along the coast of Chile. Image Courtesy: Benjamin Briones Grandi/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Lost Sea: The Isle Of Eigg in Scotland looks serene in this calming image. Image Courtesy: Julien Delaval/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year