Women's World Cup 2022 Photos: Mandhana, Kaur deliver tons; Goswami sets world record
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed twin centuries as India produced a splendid batting display to notch up a comprehensive 155-run win over West Indies
Jhulan Goswami of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. ICC Media ZOne
West Indies' Hayley Matthews reacts after her dimissal during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 12, 2022. AFP
Taniya Bhatia takes a catch. AFP
Indian players celebrate after winning the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 12, 2022.<br />Marty MELVILLE / AFP
India fans celebrate a wicket during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 12, 2022.<br />Marty MELVILLE / AFP
West Indies celebrate after taking the wicket of Deepti Sharma of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Smriti Mandhana of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Aaliyah Alleyne of the West Indies bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone