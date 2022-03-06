Women's World Cup 2022 Photos: India outclass arch-rivals Pakistan to make winning start
Half-centuries by Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53 not out) helped India post a tricky 244 for seven after the team opted to bat.
Deepti Sharma of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
India celebrate the wicket of Javeria Khan of Pakistan during the women’s world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, March. 6, 2022. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)
Sidra Amin of Pakistan bats during the women's world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)
Smriti Mandhana of India bats in front of Sidra Nawaz of Pakistan during the women’s world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, March. 6, 2022. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)
Pooja Vastrakar of India bats during the women's world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)
Diana Baig of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the women's world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (John Cowpland/Photosport via AP)
Sneh Rana of India celebrates her half century during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Jhulan Goswami of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Sidra Amin of Pakistan during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Diana Baig of Pakistan bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone