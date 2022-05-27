Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers' 16-run win not enough as Velocity setup final vs Supernovas
Check out photos from the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 game between Velocity and Trailblazers.
Velocity's Kiran Navgire (69) stole the show on Thursday as they romped into the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite a 16-run defeat to Trailblazers. Velocity needed to score 159 or more while chasing 191 but ended their innings at 174/9. Sportzpics
After Trailblazers lost skipper Smriti Mandhana early, S Meghana responded strongly with a fine knock of 73. Sportzpics
Jemimah Rodrigues (66) too ably supported her from the other end. The duo forged a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics
In Velocity's chase, Sophia Dunkley was the most economical Trailblazers' bowler with figures of 1/8 from two overs. Sportzpics
Players of the Trailblazers team celebrate their win over Velocity. Trailblazers bowed out of the tournament despite the win after failing to restrict Velocity to 158 or less. Velocity will meet Supernovas in Saturday's final. Sportzpics