Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Supernovas clinch title with nervy four-run win over Velocity
Supernovas won the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity in the title clash in Pune on Saturday. This was the Supernovas' third title triumph in the tournament.
Supernovas players celebrate their win against Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Supernovas won the Women's T20 Challenge for the third time. Sportzpics
Alana King of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Sneh Rana of Velocity during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Alana was the most successful bowler for Supernovas, picking up 3/32 in four overs. Sportzpics
Laura Wolvaardt of Velocity bats during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Wolvaardt was the top-scorer for Velocity, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 40 balls. Sportzpics
Deandra Dottin of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Shafali Verma of Velocity during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin picked two wickets for 28. Sportzpics
Kathryn Cross of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. For Velocity, Cross, captain Deepti Sharma and Simran Bahadur took two wickets apiece, while Ayabonga Khaka got one. Sportzpics
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deandra Dottin of Supernovas fist bump during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin stitched 73 runs for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (28) and added 58 for the second wicket with in-form captain Harmanpreet (43 off 29 balls). Sportzpics
Simran Bahadur of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Priya Punia of Supernovas during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Simran scalped the wicket of Priya Punia, who was going strong after smashing a six, in the 10th over. Sportzpics
Deandra Dottin of Supernovas plays a shot during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin made full use of an early reprieve to score a blistering half-century (62 off 44 balls). Sportzpics