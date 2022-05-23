Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers no match for Pooja Vastrakar as Supernovas come out on top
Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 49 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune on Monday.
1/8
Supernovas' players celebrate their victory against Trailblazers during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Opting to bat, Supernovas were all out for 163. Chasing 164 for a win, Trailblazers could only manage 114 for nine. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Alana King and Harleen Deol of Supernovas celebrate the wicket of Poonam Yadav of Trailblazers during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Smriti Mandhana of Trailblazers plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Trailblazers made a strong start to their chase with Mandhana (34) and Matthews (18) putting on 39 runs for the opening wicket in five overs. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Supernovas players celebrates the wicket of Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Pooja Vastrakar (right) picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in a brilliant pace-bowling display. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Chandu V of Supernovas during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Matthews picked two wickets in the last over and overall three in the match. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Skipper Harmanpreet (37) top-scored after opting to bat. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Salma Khatun of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of Supernovas during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Salma scalped two for 30. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Harleen Deol of Supernovas plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Harleen (35) and Deandra Dottin (32) made useful contributions. Sportzpics for IPL