Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Lacklustre India surrender to New Zealand by 62 runs
An inept batting performance by India led to an all-too familiar surrender against New Zealand as the Mithali Raj-led side went down by 62 runs in its second league stage match on Thursday.
India’s Meghna Singh walks off the field with teammate Rajeshwari Gayakwad (right) after their loss during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. India have now slipped to fifth among eight teams in the overall standings after this defeat. AFP
New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu bowls during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. AFP
Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Thursday. Kaur was the top scorer for India with 71 runs off 62 balls. Image Courtesy: ICC
Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sneh Rana of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Thursday: Image Courtesy: ICC
Pooja Vastrakar of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Puja Vastrakar shone with the bowl picking 4 for 34 in 10 overs. Image Courtesy: ICC
Amelia Kerr of New Zealand bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Kerr first laid the platform with a solid half century and then scalped three wickets including that of rival skipper Mithali Raj. Image Courtesy: ICC
Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ICC
Jhulan Goswami of India celebrates after Suzie Bates of New Zealand was run out by Pooja Vastrakar of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ICC