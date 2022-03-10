Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Lacklustre India surrender to New Zealand by 62 runs

India vs New Zealand: It was important that Harmanpreet got runs; bowlers took a while to get used to conditions, says Mandhana Harmanpreet scored her first half century in close to 12 months to help India chase down 251 rather comfortably. Mandhana, who missed the first three ODIs due to quarantine requirements, struck 71 and skipper Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 57