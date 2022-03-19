Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Australia hand India six-wicket loss to extend unbeaten run
India, the 2017 edition finalists, failed to defend a total of 277 with Australia overhauling the target, scoring 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs to continue their unbeaten run in the showpiece event.
1/8
Meghna Singh of India appeals during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
2/8
Smriti Mandhana of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
3/8
Beth Mooney of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
4/8
Megan Schutt of Australia fields the ball during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
5/8
Sneh Rana of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
6/8
Alyssa Healy of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
7/8
Meg Lanning of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
8/8
Australia celebrate the wicket of Smriti Mandhana of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone