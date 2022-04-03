Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Alyssa Haley's record-breaking knock help Aussies clinch seventh title
It was a dominating performance from Australia after being invited to bat. Besides Healy's special performance, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries to power Australia to 356 for five.
Alyssa Healy after scoring 170 runs off 138 balls. She won Player of the Match as well as Player of the Tournament for her 500+ runs this tournament. Twitter/@cricketworldcup
Australian players celebrate defeating England in the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
England's Katherine Brunt, left, dives in a fielding attempt as Australia's Alyssa Healy reaches to make her ground during the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
Australia’s Beth Mooney, left, plays at a high ball from England during the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
England’s Natalie Sciver celebrates making 100 runs against Australia during the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
England’s Tamsin Beaumont holds a catch to dismiss Australia’s Rachael Haynes for 68 runs during the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP)
Alana King of Australia celebrates after dismissing Heather Knight of England during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final match between Australia and England at Hagley Oval on April 03, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone
Heather Knight walks back to the dugout after Alana King claims her wicket. Twitter/@ICC
Alyssa Haley and Beth Mooney at the crease. Twitter/@ICC