Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: India crash out of tournament after heartbreaking loss to South Africa
India lost by three wickets against South Africa in their must-win final league game to crash out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.
1/10
Indian team walk off the field after their loss during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP
2/10
South Africa's Mignon du Preez (right) and Shabnim Ismail celebrate the match-winning run during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP
3/10
South Africa's Mignon du Preez bats as India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh looks on during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Preez scored unbeaten 52 off 63 balls to guide South Africa into the semi-finals. AFP
4/10
India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh takes off the bails to dismiss South Africa's Marizanne Kapp during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP
5/10
Laura Wolvaard of South Africa bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Image Courtesy: ICC
6/10
India's Harmanpreet Kaur is clean bowled by South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Kaur scored 48 off 57 balls towards the end of the innings and later picked two wickets. AFP
7/10
Chloe Tryon of South Africa catches out Mithali Raj of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Image Courtesy: ICC
8/10
Mithali Raj of India celebrates her half century during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at the same ground where she scored her maiden World Cup half-century 22 years ago. Image Courtesy: ICC
9/10
Shafali Verma of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti Mandhana (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. Image Courtesy: ICC
10/10
Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Image Courtesy: ICC