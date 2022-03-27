Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: India crash out of tournament after heartbreaking loss to South Africa

9/10

Shafali Verma of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. Shafali (53 off 46) and Smriti Mandhana (71 off 84) shared a 91-run stand off 90 balls for the opening wicket to provide the start India were looking for. Image Courtesy: ICC